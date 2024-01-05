Former WWE star open to IMPACT Wrestling move

A recently released WWE star is open to making a couple appearances on IMPACT Wrestling.

The name in question is McKenzie Mitchell. The former NXT backstage interviewer was released from her contract in December. Before joining WWE, the 29-year-old used to perform the same role in IMPACT Wrestling for about three years.

Mitchell recently spoke to Ella Jay from Wrestlezone. The recently released star talked about her friends in IMPACT Wrestling, including Gail Kim. She further stated that if an opportunity arrives, she is open to returning to the company for a couple of appearances:

“It would be a homecoming if I did come back to IMPACT. A ton of my friends still work there — Deonna Purrazzo, Jordynne Grace, Gail Kim. I absolutely love Gail Kim. We still keep in contact and just randomly will message occasionally. So that would be really fun. I think if a unique situation presented itself to where it worked out with IMPACT, I could certainly see myself going back for a couple gigs. I just think we’ll have to figure out when and if it makes sense for me in the path that I’m on in 2024,” she said. [H/T: Wrestlezone]

You can watch the entire interview below:

McKenzie Mitchell opens up about future plans following WWE release

After parting ways with the Stamford-based company, Mitchell is not certain about her future in the world of professional wrestling. However, she has created a name for herself in the jewelry business.

Later in the interview, Mitchell revealed that she is currently working on a special piece of jewelry for someone in the music industry. She further expressed her desire to build her jewelry brand:

“I am currently in the process of getting a custom piece on someone. I cannot tell you who, but it would be really awesome in the music industry. So I’ve made a custom piece for her already. It’s in her possession. It’s just a matter of when it will come out. And I want to continue just to build my brand. I think now I have a clear focus, and I’m able to just put all my efforts and creative abilities into Headline and see where I can take it, and what I can create and what heights it can be taken to,” she said. [H/T: Wrestlezone]

Do you wish to see McKenzie Mitchell in IMPACT Wrestling following her WWE release? Sound off in the comments section below.