Former WWE star opens up on dropping out of school at 15

Former WWE star Steph De Lander, formerly known as Persia Pirotta, recently revealed that she had dropped out of school.

After spending a year on NXT television, Pirotta was released by WWE in April 2022. She has since gone on to establish herself as a major star on the independent circuit as Steph De Lander.

De Lander recently took to Twitter and shared that she had dropped out of school at the age of 15. She also claimed that she had achieved more success than many who will be burdened by student debts for the next four decades.

"Idk I dropped out of school at 15 and have ended up more successful than most M*ers who are gonna be paying off student debts for the next 40 years," De Lander shared.

De Lander was last seen in action during a singles match at a Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) show.

Steph De Lander was not shocked by her WWE release

Steph De Lander recently opened up about being released by WWE.

In a chat with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the former NXT star said that she was not entirely shocked by her release.

"As it happened, I don't want to say it's a shock because I don't think you can say it's a shock with the way it's been since I've been here. Obviously, it's heartbreaking. WWE is my dream job and to lose that is, obviously, a huge loss. But I've been thinking about it a lot and since the last year, these kinds of cuts have been coming very often and also kind of out of nowhere. So I think it would be silly to say, 'I was so shocked and so blindsided,'" De Lander shared.

It will be interesting to see if the talented star ever makes a return to the Stamford-based company.

