Former WWE star reacts to John Cena's latest NSFW post

Former WWE Superstar Cassie Lee, widely known to fans as Peyton Royce, has reacted to John Cena's latest post on X/Twitter.

In anticipation of the imminent release of his upcoming movie Ricky Stanicky, John Cena has embraced innovative promotional tactics. He recently joined a premium subscription fan page to generate additional excitement for the film.

The 16-time WWE champion recently stirred attention by sharing content on social media featuring a misleading clickbait caption. Cassie Lee has now humorously reacted to Cena's latest post.

"💀 the captions 😂," Cassie wrote.

Check out her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Former WWE writer questions John Cena's Vince McMahon response

The recent legal case against Vince McMahon brought forward disturbing allegations, accusing the former WWE Chairman of sexual harassment and trafficking by a former employee.

John Cena, who has been the face of the company throughout the years, was recently questioned about the unfortunate situation. In a surprising response, The Cenation Leader expressed continued respect for McMahon, emphasizing a positive and enduring relationship between them.

Vince Russo has raised questions about Cena's response, suggesting that Cena should have included elements of taking accountability and responsibility. According to Russo, incorporating these aspects would have helped mitigate potential backlash from the public.

"I am reading Cena's comments, and I am like, he is going to get hammered for this... I knew Cena was going to get killed for this. There is no way he is NOT gonna get killed for this. I just wish he would have said, you know, you could love him. Same thing with Orton, you know, 'made your career,' this, that and the other thing. But man, if it's me, I am gonna say all that, but I am also gonna say, 'But if he is found guilty of these charges... he is gonna have to take full responsibility.' Atleast say something like that," Russo said.

With an ongoing federal investigation, it remains intriguing to see what additional revelations may surface concerning Vince McMahon.

What did you make of John Cena's recent remarks about Vince McMahon? Let us know in the comments section.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!