Former WWE star who had real-life friction with Brock Lesnar shows respect - "He's amazing, the real deal"

Brock Lesnar is currently on one of his routine breaks from WWE, and as fans await his comeback, a former rival of his, Cain Velasquez, recently opened up about their battles in UFC and WWE.

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion didn't have a long run in WWE, as he wrestled just twice for the company, one of them being a defeat to Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel 2019. Velasquez came into professional wrestling after a great MMA career, during which he even beat Lesnar inside the Octagon for the heavyweight title.

Cardio Cain had revealed in the past that putting together a WWE match with Brock Lesnar was an uncomfortable experience due to some friction between them stemming from their UFC history.

The 41-year-old appeared on Quinton Jackson's Rampage & Bear podcast and recalled working with Lesnar in WWE and whether it was awkward for him:

"I guess. He [Lesnar] was a little scarred up. It's not like we did the thing, and it was all good. He has something for life on his face. I don't know if anybody tells him about it or puts it in his face." (H/T Fightful)

Brock Lesnar's success in MMA was majorly due to his exceptional wrestling background, as it helped create a solid base as he trained on his stand-up game.

Cain Velasquez, who has shared the squared circle and Octagon with The Beast Incarnate, admired his old adversary's skills as an athlete.

"He's amazing. Amazing, amazing. He f**king (...) he's the real deal. He's legit."

What happened in Cain Velasquez's only televised WWE match against Brock Lesnar?

Despite portraying the natural capabilities to be a pro wrestler, it's a shame that Cain Velasquez's career in WWE didn't take off. The creative team wonderfully introduced Velasquez by having Rey Mysterio accompany him as he confronted Brock Lesnar.

As Velasquez had already beaten Lesnar in the MMA setup, there was a genuine possibility of Lesnar possibly losing again and his world championship in the process. When Crown Jewel finally arrived, it didn't pan out as Velasquez's fans would have expected.

The retired mixed martial artist lost in just over two minutes as Lesnar caught him in a Kimura Lock. Cain Velasquez's WWE in-ring debut left much to be desired among fans. Due to injuries, his stint in the promotion was also cut short in 2020.

