Former WWE star says it's "heartbreaking" he cannot face Drew McIntyre (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre has arguably been one of the most entertaining superstars in WWE over the last few months. One of The Scottish Warrior's former opponents, Chris Adonis, recently opened up about his mixed feelings when he watches McIntyre on television.

Adonis performed as Chris Masters, aka The Masterpiece, in WWE between 2003-2007 and 2009-2011. Nowadays, the 41-year-old wrestles for several promotions, including the World Wrestling Council (WWC) in Puerto Rico. McIntyre, meanwhile, has become a main event star on wrestling's biggest stage in WWE.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Adonis gave an honest response while addressing his 13-year WWE absence:

"I look at the landscape today and I look at a guy like Drew McIntyre. I had great matches with him 10 years ago. The fact that I can't go out there with him on pay-per-view on a yearly basis or bi-yearly basis, it's heartbreaking to me." [4:54 – 5:12]

Watch the video above to hear Adonis' thoughts on the recent allegations against Vince McMahon.

Ex-WWE star Chris Adonis reveals future plans

On Saturday, Chris Adonis will defend the WWC Universal Heavyweight Championship against Intelecto Cinco Estrellas at La Hora de la Verdad in Puerto Rico. The event will also feature Eddie Colon vs. Ray Gonzalez and Shelton Benjamin vs. Gilbert.

Adonis is content with his current position in the wrestling business. However, he would still like to earn a contract with a major promotion:

"Outside of just the personal anguish of not making that kinda money and stuff, it's just like, man, all these great matches, and that's because I have that kind of confidence in myself now, but there's so many great matches off the table," Adonis continued. "I'm hoping I can make something happen and get back on the national scene again." [5:12 – 5:34]

In the same interview, Adonis discussed whether he would like to return to his former employers or sign for another company instead.

WWC's La Hora de la Verdad (The Moment of Truth) will take place this Saturday at 8:00pm in the historic Mario Quijote Morales Coliseum in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. Tickets are available now at Ticketera.com.

WWC is live on television on Saturdays and Sundays at 1:00pm (ET) at WAPA in Puerto Rico, and WAPA America in the United States. The shows are available on replay on the same day at 2:00pm (ET) on WWC's YouTube channel.

Thank you to Lucha Libre Online for this exclusive interview with Chris Adonis.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE

Poll : Where would you like to see Chris Adonis wrestle next? AEW WWE 0 votes View Discussion