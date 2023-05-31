Former WWE star says he wanted to quit after Vince McMahon refused to turn him face

Over the years, some of Vince McMahon's creative decisions have not sat well with many superstars. Former WWE wrestler Repo Man (aka Smash) was also displeased with McMahon's booking of him at one point.

Once a member of the iconic Demolition tag team, the 63-year-old altered his gimmick in the early '90s when he became Repo Man. He played a villainous character and looked to repossess the cars of fellow performers.

After portraying the villainous gimmick for two years, Repo Man wanted to become a babyface or a good guy. Speaking on the Wrestling Then and Now podcast, the former Tag Team Champion said he quit after Vince McMahon said he could not alter his persona.

"I went to Vince and said, ‘It’s time to turn me babyface.’ He says, ‘Well, how are we going to do that?’ I said, ‘Well, let me go steal the belt from Ted DiBiase or do something for the good guys, be like Robin Hood or something.’ He says, ‘Nah, we’re not going to do that.’ So after about another six months, I said, ‘Vince, you gotta turn me babyface. I’m pulling teeth out here.’ He says, ‘Yeah, I’m not gonna change you to babyface ever.’ I said, ‘Well, Vince, I’m gonna put my notice in then.’ I think he wanted to get rid of me then." (H/T Yahoo)

Check out the full interview below:

Repo Man was a full-time pro wrestler for almost twenty years, performing for World Wrestling Entertainment and World Championship Wrestling.

Vince McMahon seemingly had a major say in RAW's creative plans this week

Since returning to WWE's board in January 2023, McMahon has occasionally suggested some creative ideas to the team.

A recent report from PWInsider said that Vince McMahon made a last-minute call to have AJ Styles work on RAW this week despite the latter being a SmackDown talent.

Before the 2023 Draft, it was announced that all the superstars, except free agents, would be performing exclusively on either RAW or SmackDown. However, the company has recently booked various stars on both shows, confusing the fanbase.

