Former WWE star takes hilarious shot at Bloodline member ahead of RAW

A former WWE Superstar has taken a hilarious shot at a member of The Bloodline ahead of tonight's edition of RAW. The heel faction will be competing in several matches during WrestleMania Weekend.

WWE announced that Paul Heyman directed and produced the upcoming episode of Biography: WWE Legends featuring Roman Reigns earlier today. The Tribal Chief's career was elevated to the next level once he had aligned with Paul Heyman. The Wiseman of The Bloodline has helped guide The Head of The Table to a historic reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. However, Ryback has revealed today on social media that he is not impressed. The Big Guy reacted to the news by sharing a GIF of Danny Devito as The Penguin from the 1992 film Batman Returns.

Expand Tweet

Paul Heyman has served as the manager for CM Punk, the advocate for Brock Lesnar, and now as the special counsel for Roman Reigns. The former ECW promoter also seemingly has his eyes on SmackDown break-out star Bron Breakker.

Bill Apter makes interesting prediction for The Bloodline at WWE WrestleMania

The Rock and Roman Reigns will be teaming up to battle Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match during Night One of WrestleMania XL. If The Bloodline win the match, they can impose 'Bloodline Rules' for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Reigns and Cody Rhodes during Night Two of The Showcase of the Immortals.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter predicted that The Rock will betray Roman Reigns at the right moment. Apter noted that The Great One had to acknowledge Reigns as his Tribal Chief and it could result in him wanting to exit the heel faction.

"If The Rock and Roman Reigns win, Night 2 Cody (Rhodes) vs. Roman (Reigns), the rules will be that the entire Bloodline can be at ringside and do whatever they want. So, my feeling is that, and if not, if Cody and Rollins win then everything is clear. It will be one on one, which I don't believe anyway. I think... this is a good story. But I think somehow, The Rock is going to sc*ew Roman Reigns because when The Rock bowed down to Roman Reigns and called him his Tribal Chief, I think that was the end of The Rock in the storyline really wanting to be aligned with Roman instead of against him," he said. [From 00:55 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso will also be in action against his twin brother Jey Uso at The Show of Shows. Jey departed the group after Jimmy betrayed him in the Tribal Combat match at SummerSlam 2023.

Poll : Do you think Roman Reigns will retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion