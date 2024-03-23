Former WWE superstar claims he's better than Goldberg

A former WWE superstar believes he is better than Goldberg, who recently made headlines for his comments about Asuka.

Goldberg was one of the most popular wrestling stars in the 1990s, making a name for himself in WCW. One of the superstars who has been compared to him was Ryback. Both wrestlers sported similar muscular looks and bald heads.

Ryback recently claimed that he was better than the WWE Hall of Famer, amid the latter's controversial comments about Asuka.

"Ryback > Goldberg #Hungry", The Big Guy wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ryback has not been in the ring since August 2018, when he wrestled Dylan Bostic at the NEW Wrestling Under The Stars 7 Tour in Bristol, Connecticut. He has been pretty active online and even has his very own podcast.

When Goldberg expressed his disappointment with WWE and Vince McMahon for not giving him a retirement match, Ryback issued a challenge to the former WCW star.

"To answer your question, Billy Boy, I'm next. I'm the only one that is even in line that is even worthy enough of being in line to be next. So you need to get your head out of your a** and wake up because it is feeding time, whether you like it or not. I'm going to hand it to you to Bill, you look great, in fact, you look outstanding. But you don't look anywhere as good as The Big Guy Ryback, but really, who does? Huh?", said Ryback [From 00:22 - 00:45]

What did Goldberg say about WWE's Asuka?

While Goldberg appeared happy about Asuka breaking his undefeated streak back in 2017, he seems upset about it seven years later.

After appearing on Nothing Left Unsaid with Tim Green, he recently made headlines with his bitter comments about WWE's decision to let The Empress of Tomorrow break his legendary streak. He also seemed annoyed by the timing of Asuka's record.

"Well, a girl beat my winning streak...beat my undefeated streak. Yeah, I can't even remember. Asooka is her name, some Japanese girl. And they touted her as being the one to have the longest winning streak. And it just so happened that that culminated when I got there, right?", said Goldberg [H/T Cageside Seats]

You can watch his comments in the video below:

Asuka beat Goldberg's record by winning her 174th straight match on May 14, 2017, when she defeated Bianca Belair at an NXT live event. Goldberg offered his heartiest congratulations to her at the time.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Who do you think is better at wrestling? Goldberg Ryback 0 votes View Discussion