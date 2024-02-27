Former WWE Superstar gives honest opinion on current Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks) situation

Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) has been in the headlines lately as she is rumored to be making a move to AEW. Former WWE Superstar Ariane Andre (fka Cameron) recently shared her take on The Boss deciding against returning to the Stamford-based company.

The 32-year-old is yet to make an official announcement regarding her current status. However, the WWE Women's Grand Slam champion no longer seems bound to the wrestling promotion.

In an interview with WrestlingNews.co's Steve Fall, Ariane Andrew shared her take on the current Sasha Banks situation. On being asked about the potential reason behind the latter not signing with WWE, Andrew responded by saying it would be hard for her to make any speculation.

"I don't know what the backstage scene is like. I don't know the story, you know. It's actually really hard to comment on that. Because it's like, who knows? Unless something leaks on the dirt sheets. And even then again, you can't believe that. That's the f**king internet. Half the time its f**king false...if it's on the internet. It's true. Right? ...That's like that's so that's too hard of a speculation to say why?" [H/T: WrestlingNews.Co]

She further stated:

“[Unless] it comes out of her mouth, it’s too hard of a speculation to say why (she didn’t return to WWE). Maybe it’s like what Trinity did, like, I’m going to go over here and maybe get the things I’ve been asking for or want or truly desire, or I want to try something new. Who knows? I don’t make speculations because people will twist them,” she said.

Dave Meltzer reveals the potential reason behind Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks) not signing with WWE

The initial speculation behind Mercedes Moné not signing with the wrestling promotion was that she asked for excessive money. However, there was no confirmation of this speculation.

On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that the former Sasha Banks' demands were on the higher side. However, he further revealed that it was not more than some other top stars:

"I don't know her [Mercedes Moné] actual money demands, but I know in a general what she was looking for from WWE, and it was kinda in the range, and for a star of her caliber, while it would be a little bit more than WWE would be paying her, what she was looking for, maybe even more than a little bit more, but it was not more than they pay other women, and she was one of their bigger stars," said Meltzer. [H/T: SEScoops]

Whatever the reason, the former WWE Women's Champion looks set to make her AEW debut, potentially at next month's Dynamite: Big Business special. Moné is expected to be among the top names on the Florida-based company's roster.

