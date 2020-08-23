Former WWE Superstar KENTA takes a potential shot at NXT TakeOver XXX

Prior to tonight's NXT TakeOver XXX, former WWE Superstar Hideo Itami, who is better known as KENTA these days, made the headlines after becoming the first Superstar in history to win the New Japan Cup USA Tournament.

With the win, KENTA is now in line for a shot at Jon Moxley's IWGP United States Championship, however, judging by another one of KENTA's recent tweets, it did seem as if the former WWE Superstar was watching tonight's NXT TakeOver event closely.

Shortly after the conclusion of the NXT TakeOver XXX event, which also saw the crowning of new champions in Karrion Kross and Damian Priest, former WWE Superstar KENTA took a potential dig at the event with his following tweet:

Lil’K is gonna #TakeOver the world — KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) August 23, 2020

However, interestingly enough, KENTA, in the initial stages of his career, teamed up with his good friend Katsuyori Shibata and the tag team duo was known as The Takeover. Months after his NJPW debut, KENTA did turn his back on Shibata and joined the Bullet Club, and his latest tweet could also be an additional dig at friend-turned-foe Shibata, who was mercilessly beaten by the former WWE Superstar and Bullet Club last year.

KENTA's next big match in NJPW

KENTA is currently on schedule for an IWGP US Championship Match against reigning Jon Moxley. However, as things stand, NJPW is yet to announce a date or event for the match between Moxley and KENTA, whereas, the latter is expected to defend his newly won NJ Cup USA briefcase at least once before getting his shot at the US Championship.

Hey @JonMoxley



I’m coming for YOU. — KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) August 22, 2020

On course to winning the tournament, KENTA defeated Jeff Cobb in the semi-finals, not without shenanigans though. And following the former's historic win, Cobb wanted a piece of KENTA, as he tried to attack the Bullet Club sensation but failed to execute his assault.

As for Jon Moxley though, the reigning AEW World Champion is expected to make his return to New Japan territory very soon and defend the title that he regained from Lance Archer at Wrestle Kingdom 14. The original plan for Moxley was to put his belt on the line against Zack Sabre Jr. but with ZSJ being stuck in Japan, Moxley will now be focusing on a completely new challenger in the form of KENTA.