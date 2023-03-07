Former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks sends a three-word message to her fans

Former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks (AKA Mercedes Mone) recently sent a heartfelt message to her fans.

Following her departure from WWE, Sasha Banks made a few public appearances. However, after appearing at Wrestle Kingdom earlier this year, she surprised fans by attacking the IWGP Women's Champion, KAIRI.

She also challenged KAIRI to a title match at NJPW Battle in the Valley. She defeated the champ at Battle in the Valley to win the IWGP Women's Champion.

A few days following her historic win, Banks took to Twitter to share her heartfelt appreciation for her fans.

"I love y’all," tweeted Sasha Banks.

Tony Khan recently addressed rumors of Sasha Banks debuting in AEW

Since her debut in NJPW, there have been several rumors that Banks might look to make her debut in AEW as well, considering the promotions' current partnership.

However, the rumors died down when the IWGP Women's Champion stated she wanted to work mainly in Japan.

Tony Khan was recently asked about Banks during the Revolution post-media scrum. The AEW boss had a lot of kind words to say about the former WWE Superstar but revealed nothing regarding her plans.

"I have a ton of respect for the IWGP Women's World Champion. She's a tremendous wrestler. I wouldn't want to comment on discussions I've had with any wrestler who is a free agent, in particular, a wrestler who is a champion of one of our partners. A ton of respect for that great wrestler and somebody that any wrestling company would be very fortunate to have wrestling for them." [H/T Fightful]

Banks' leap outside of WWE has paid off, as she has become an even bigger star. Only time will tell if she will ever consider returning to WWE.

What do you make of Banks' tweet? Sound off in the comments section.

Wait! Austin Theory just spilled the beans on a huge WrestleMania debut here.

Poll : 0 votes