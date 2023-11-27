Former WWE Superstar says his "a** is burning" after Survivor Series; is very focused now

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona, fka Zack Ryder, has commented on the buzz surrounding Survivor Series: WarGames and how it's making him feel.

During the event, Bianca Belair's team defeated Damage CTRL in the women's WarGames match. Gunther and Rhea Ripley retained their titles. Randy Orton made his in-ring return during the men's WarGames match and helped his team get the victory. Before the show ended, CM Punk made a shocking return to WWE, which left many fans taken aback.

Matt Cardona took to Twitter to state that, in his opinion, the huge buzz coming out of Survivor Series is what makes wrestling unique. He added that if what happened at the event didn't light a spark inside anyone in the industry, whether they liked it or not, he doesn't know what will.

"In my opinion, the buzz surrounding #SurvivorSeries is what makes pro wrestling like nothing else. If you’re a wrestler in this business…at any level…whether you liked what happened or not…if last night didn’t light a fire under your a**, I don’t know what will. MY A** IS BURNING!!!" wrote Cardona.

What did Triple H have to say about CM Punk's return at WWE Survivor Series?

The Voice of the Voiceless appeared in WWE for the first time since 2014 at Survivor Series in his hometown of Chicago. He got a huge reaction from the crowd, even though many people in the arena were expecting him to show up, as they kept chanting his name throughout the entire show.

During the Survivor Series post-show press conference, Triple H spoke about CM Punk rejoining WWE and how long it took for them to come to terms on a deal.

"This was one of those lightning-in-a-bottle moments that came together very quickly. But we are incredibly excited about it. In some ways, it's been a long time coming. You can say this about CM Punk, love him or hate him, positive or negative, whatever you want to say, people talk about him all the time. He's a magnet for that, a conversation starter, and it's tough to look past that. And for me, if our fans want it, if the WWE Universe is excited to have it, then let's go," said Triple H.

CM Punk is scheduled to appear on Monday Night RAW this week. It'll be interesting to hear what he has to say.

