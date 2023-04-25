Former WWE Superstar set to become free agent - Reports

Former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, currently known as Mercedes Mone, is about to become a free agent.

After walking out on WWE and failing to re-negotiate her contract, Mone made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17. She attacked KAIRI (aka Kairi Sane) and announced that she had signed to both NJPW and Stardom. She defeated Sane at the Battle of the Valley on February 18th to become the new IWGP Women's Champion.

However, Mone dropped the title to Mayu Iwatani at Stardom All-Star Grand Queendom over the weekend. Her reign lasted 64 days, and it seems like she's set to become a free agent, as per Fightful Select.

The report noted that Mone had no more dates left with Stardom but signed an extension that would allow her to appear at Resurgence in Long Beach, California, on May 21st. It should also be noted that both sides are open to negotiating another extension.

Fightful Select also reported that people from NJPW and Stardom were very happy with the former WWE Superstar. She also had a great experience working in Japan amid reports of her wanting to move there full-time.

WWE has huge plans for the "next Sasha Banks" in this week's draft

The draft is set to start on SmackDown this Friday. One of the rumored names from NXT that could get drafted to the main roster is Cora Jade. It was reported last year that Triple H sees her as the "next Sasha Banks."

Jade has been working in NXT since debuting last year. She's a former NXT Tag Team Champion with Roxanne Perez. She's also just 22 years old and full of potential. She could definitely be one of the top stars in the women's division moving forward if she gets drafted this year.

Would you like to see Mercedes Mone return to WWE or continue working for NJPW and Stardom? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

