Former WWE Superstar shares solution to current Roman Reigns WrestleMania controversy

The Rock returned to WWE on the latest edition of SmackDown to seemingly replace Cody Rhodes as the challenger for Roman Reigns' title at WrestleMania XL. Amid controversy surrounding the potential match, James Ellsworth has shared a solution that can be helpful for the Stamford-based company heading into the much-awaited premium live event.

Cody Rhodes won the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match and, with it, an opportunity to headline WrestleMania. Following his win, The American Nightmare pointed at Roman Reigns, suggesting a potential match between the two for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He further confirmed the same in the post-show press conference.

However, the 38-year-old superstar surprised everyone on the February 2 edition of Friday Night SmackDown when he revealed he would not challenge The Tribal Chief for his title at The Show of Shows. The former AEW star introduced The Rock instead, who had an intense staredown with The Head of The Table, potentially setting up a match between the two Samoans at 'Mania.

The decision made by the Stamford-based company to seemingly replace Cody Rhodes with The Rock sent shockwaves through the world of professional wrestling. Many stand against the decision as they still want Rhodes to complete his story on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth recently took to X to share a possible solution to the controversy surrounding Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania XL. The 39-year-old believes The Tribal Chief would wrestle both Cody Rhodes and The Rock in two separate matches:

"Roman would wrestle 2 matches at mania for sure," wrote Ellsworth.

You can check James Ellsworth's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Wrestling veteran unhappy with Roman Reigns' recent promo on SmackDown

On the latest edition of the blue brand, The Tribal Chief made fun of Seth Rollins and the World Heavyweight Championship in a controversial promo.

Expand Tweet

During a recent episode of the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan shared his take on Roman Reigns belittling Rollins and his title. The 47-year-old believes the company should have avoided doing so with a relatively newer championship:

"Quite frankly, I'm surprised WWE let him do that. I don't know if he has free reign to do that. Maybe he does. I don't know. But booking 101 says you don't dump on your title belts, especially if you know later in that promo you're gonna completely dump on Cody and pi*s all the fans off that came along on his journey here and essentially make us think he's now gonna go after that secondary title that Roman just dumped all over."

With The Rock potentially challenging The Head of The Table, Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes might turn his attention towards the World Heavyweight Championship. And with Drew McIntyre trying to get involved in the mix, it would be interesting to see when the title changes hands for the first time.

Who do you think will dethrone Seth Rollins to win the World Heavyweight Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE