Former WWE Superstar vows to wrestle in Japan following Mercedes Moné's (Sasha Banks) Wrestle Kingdom 17 debut

Following Mercedes Moné's (a.k.a Sasha Banks) debut on New Japan Pro Wrestling this week, former WWE star Ricardo Rodriguez has also expressed his interest in performing in the land of the rising sun.

Rodriguez has been in the wrestling business for more than 15 years and, in that time, has worked as a ring announcer, commentator, and wrestler for various promotions such as AEW, WWE, and AAA in Mexico.

Following Moné's game-changing arrival in NJPW, it seems as though Ricardo is one of many who has been inspired to do the same as her as he posted on social media his aspirations of wrestling in Japan.

"Putting it out into the universe. I WILL wrestle in Japan one day. #BucketList" tweeted the former WWE Star.

During her New Japan Pro Wrestling debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17, Mercedes attacked and then challenged the current IWGP Women's Champion, Kairi, to a match for the title on February 18th.

Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks) reportedly set for AEW debut

With New Japan and AEW having been working together since the summer of last year, stars from both promotions are often seen on either one's show.

With this in mind, Steve Muehlhausen of DAZN Wrestling recently reported that Mercedes Moné is set to be Saraya's (a.k.a Paige) mystery tag team partner next week in Los Angeles.

"Sources: Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) will be Saraya's partner next week in #AEWDynamite in LA against Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. Couldn't announce or make a major hint due to her being still under contract to WWE until the beginning of 2023," Steve Muehlhausen wrote.

Given her legendary status in WWE, Mercedes Moné's potential appearance on AEW Dynamite would be a major statement of intent from WWE’s biggest competition.

