Former WWE talent set to make in-ring return after 17 years

The world of pro wrestling has witnessed many surprise returns in its history, and now former WWE talent Lash LeRoux is all set to be the latest addition to the list.

Leroux was the prominent face of the wrestling industry during the late 1990s when he spent four years in WCW from 1998 to 2001 and won the World Tag Team Championship as well. Later, he signed a three-year WWE developmental contract in 2001 after the demise of WCW. However, the star never wrestled a match for the promotion and was released from his contract in December 2001.

Leroux finally hung up his boots in 2006 after wrestling a few matches on TNA and the Independent Circuit. Now almost after 17 years, independent promotion Game Changer Wrestling has announced that the veteran will be cutting his retirement short to make an in-ring return on September 1. However, there is still no word on his opponent.

GameChangerWrestling @GCWrestling_



Just Signed:



LASH LEROUX makes his in-ring return to wrestling and his GCW Debut on 9/1 in Chicago!



Plus:

NICK F'N GAGE

VIKINGO

MAKI ITOH

RINA YAMASHITA

BLAKE CHRISTIAN

+more!



Get Tix:

GCWYOUWILL.EVENTBRITE.COM



Watch LIVE on

Fri 9/1 - 8PM

Former WWE talent Lash LeRoux explained his decision to retire from wrestling

Lash Leroux had a memorable run in WCW and was a prominent member of the popular faction Misfits in Action. The star suffered a neck injury while working on the Independent Circuit and ultimately had to retire from in-ring action.

LeRoux became a Pastor after hanging up his boots. During an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former WWE name detailed the transition:

"Retiring from wrestling and transitioning into a pastor is strange in a sense that on the one hand it was extremely natural, and on the other hand it was extremely impulsive. What I mean by that is from the wrestling standpoint, I kind of felt the writing on the wall for a while. You can feel your days become numbered or you lose a little bit of your passion for the business and that generally will coincide with a down trend for yourself physically. You start feeling the injuries a little bit more, you care less about your work. That's not good and that's not a healthy place to be. I was a little disheartened with where the business was and where my place was in the business."

LeRoux was known for his technical style of wrestling, and now that he is all set to return to in-ring action, it will be interesting to see if he can bring the same energy after a long break.