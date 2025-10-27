  • home icon
  Former WWE Universal Champion could finally return after sudden absence

By Soumik Datta
Modified Oct 27, 2025 09:04 GMT
The WWE Universal Title (Image Credits: WWE on YouTube)
The WWE Universal Title (Image Credits: WWE on YouTube)

WWE has posted another cryptic video on social media, teasing the potential return of a mysterious superstar. Over the last 24 hours, multiple videos of the same pattern have been posted on X.

Fans have speculated that the videos posted online resemble multiple superstars. Few have claimed that this could be the Stamford-based company's way of bringing Gunther back to television. At the same time, names such as Chris Jericho, Tony D'Angelo, and Santos Escobar have been thrown into the hat.

On X, WWE posted yet another video of the same pattern, the fourth of the series. This time, the majority of the fans tend to believe that the mysterious superstar in the video is Brock Lesnar. The former Universal Champion has been absent from television since his win over John Cena at Wrestlepalooza.

Check out the latest video posted on X:

Did The Rock's "Final Boss" run hurt WWE? Watch Here!

Omos wants another shot at Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania

Omos and Brock Lesnar have already crossed paths at WrestleMania. However, The Nigerian Giant wants another shot at the former multi-time Universal Champion.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Omos stated that he wants to be on the WrestleMania 42 card, and a dream scenario for him would be to run it back with The Beast Incarnate. Omos said:

"I'm looking forward to being on the card this year. My dream opponent? Since it's going bigger in Vegas I'm going to put it out there. Brock Lesnar, we need to run it back,"

Lesnar returned at SummerSlam 2025 after John Cena lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes. Cena was met with an F5 by the returning Beast Incarnate. This set up a clash between the two men, with Lesnar securing a dominant win over Cena at Wrestlepalooza.

It remains to be seen if something huge is being planned with the recent teases and if Lesnar makes his return to TV.

Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

