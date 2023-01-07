Former WWE Universal Champion mocks Roman Reigns' astonishing record with a four-word message

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins took to Twitter to react to Roman Reigns' astonishing record.

As Michael Cole highlighted in commentary on SmackDown, the Tribal Chief lost his first match in over three years via pinfall or submission last week on the blue brand. Reigns and Sami Zayn were on the losing end against Kevin Owens and John Cena. KO picked up the victory for his team after delivering a Stunner to Zayn.

The last time the Bloodline leader suffered a clean loss was in December 2019 against Baron Corbin. Since then, he has suffered two DQ defeats, with one match ending in No Contest.

Seth Rollins, who handed Roman a loss via Disqualification at Royal Rumble last year, shared his thoughts on Twitter. The Visionary highlighted that his former stablemate's record exists only with specific parameters.

"Outside of a disqualification," Seth tweeted.

Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble

The Bloodline kick-started this week's edition of SmackDown by causing chaos at ringside. Roman Reigns then made his way to address his latest loss.

The Tribal Chief highlighted that he did not lose, and Sami Zayn got pinned. Reigns even teased betraying the Honorary Uce before Kevin Owens interrupted him.

The Prizefighter highlighted that Roman's problems are with him, and they should solve those inside the squared circle at Royal Rumble. The match was later made official.

Later in the show, Roman Reigns called Zayn into his locker room. The Tribal Chief apologized to his fellow stablemate, stating that his real issues were with Kevin Owens.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion then gave the Honorary Uce a chance to redeem himself for last week's loss by putting him in a match against Owens on the upcoming edition of SmackDown.

WWE has been teasing a betrayal from the Head of the Table for the last few weeks. If KO hands Zayn another loss on the blue brand next week, it could have massive repercussions for the Master Strategist.

