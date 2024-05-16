Former WWE wrestler blasts Ric Flair over restaurant incident

Ric Flair recently caused a stir online after getting involved in a heated argument with a staff member at a restaurant in Gainesville, Florida. Mario Mancini, a WWE wrestler between 1984 and 1992, believes The Nature Boy's ego is out of control.

Footage showed Flair repeatedly swearing while yelling at a restaurant worker. The 16-time world champion later claimed on social media that he spent $1,500 at the restaurant. He also said the issue revolved around the kitchen manager taking too long in the bathroom.

Mancini runs the Paradise Alley Pro Wrestling school in East Haven, Connecticut. On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, the veteran wrestler referenced Flair's incident while revealing the advice he gives students.

"Ric Flair's a piece of s**t," Mancini stated. "Listen, I made this speech last night at the wrestling school. Ego doesn't belong in professional wrestling. You can have your gimmick and cut your promos and be your character. I get it. But, personally, shoot, off-character, the person that you really are, ego doesn't belong in professional wrestling." [11:08 – 11:40]

Mancini wrestled several big names during his WWE run, including Bret Hart and Randy Savage. He was also The Undertaker's first WWE opponent before The Deadman's televised debut at Survivor Series 1990.

Mario Mancini says nobody cares about Ric Flair's fame

Many fans and wrestlers regard Ric Flair as one of the top in-ring competitors of all time. Outside the ring, he is also a well-known name in popular culture.

While Mario Mancini appreciates Flair's success as a wrestler, he thinks the 75-year-old needs to stop living on past glories.

"Ric lives in the past. I think he's just a grumpy old man because he can't do what we all used to do. What the mind says we wanna do, and the body says you can't. You just can't do it. I think Flair tries to abuse people with his so-called fame. The thing about it is, when push comes to shove, nobody cares. Nobody really cares," stated Mancini. [18:55 – 19:28]

Flair is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer. In November 2023, he signed a multi-year contract with AEW and appeared regularly on television before his friend Sting's retirement match.

