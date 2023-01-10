Former WWE writer mocks 42-year-old superstar after Solo Sikoa's botch on RAW (Exclusive)

On this week's WWE RAW, Solo Sikoa was in action against Dolph Ziggler. The Bloodline member continued his winning run as he picked up another victory.

During the closing stages of the match, Sikoa made an error and seemingly botched the finish. He caught Ziggler with the Samoan Spike in his arm instead of the throat.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo took note of the botch. He also mocked Ziggler for trying to sell it.

"Bro, they replayed this, okay? Bro, the finishing move was, I don't know, Ziggler came off the top or whatever. The guy comes in with the spike, Chris. Clearly spikes Ziggler in the arm, in the arm, nowhere close to his throat [mocks Dolph Ziggler]," said Vince Russo.

Russo further mentioned how WWE replayed the botch in slow motion and made things worse.

"But, Chris, hold on, they replayed it, they replayed it in slow motion and he's kicking him in the arm and they replayed it, bro," added Vince Russo [1:01:10 - 1:02:39]

Solo Sikoa enjoyed a successful 2022 with The Bloodline

In 2022, Solo Sikoa was called up to the WWE main roster. He made his debut at Clash at the Castle, helping Roman Reigns beat Drew McIntyre.

Previously, Sikoa was making big moves in NXT. After being called up to the main roster, he appeared on NXT to beat Carmelo Hayes to win the North American Championship.

Solo Sikoa was eventually forced to vacate the title after successfully defending it against Madcap Moss on the main roster.

In 2023, The Enforcer's goal will likely be to win a championship on the main roster. The Bloodline currently has all the available men's championships, except the Intercontinental and United States Championship. Sikoa could potentially win a mid-card title to add more gold to the Samoan faction.

