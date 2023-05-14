WWEs treatment of Baron Corbin over the last few months has not sat well with fans, with many taking to social media to air their grievances.

The former United States Champion was involved in a match this week where he took on Cameron Grimes in what was the latter's debut match on the main roster. However, the bout did not last long as Grimes secured a victory in less than 10 seconds.

Fans questioned the star's booking, as many speculated what went wrong with the star who once won the Money in the Bank and was involved in notable feuds against stars like Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Embedded below are a few of the many responses:

Kakarot @ShadBoogie @WrestlingNewsCo Did him bad….I’m wondering the same thing @WrestlingNewsCo Did him bad….I’m wondering the same thing

Baron Corbin talked about a character change in WWE

While Baron Corbin has been treading water over the last few months, the 38-year-old was a force to be reckoned with during his initial few years on the WWE main roster.

Corbin debuted on the main roster in 2016 as a 'Lone Wolf,' winning the Andre the Giant Memorial battle royal at Wrestlemania 32. However, he has gone through multiple characters changes over the year. His most recent gimmick of The Modern Day Wrestling God ended in few weeks after JBL decided to end their alliance.

During a recent interview with the Catch Club, Baron Corbin revealed that he would love to bring back the "grittiness" of the Lone Wolf character:

"Lone Wolf, that was my attitude. Rock and roll, I rode a motorcycle, I’m tattooed, I live that lifestyle. That was a very natural role for me," he said. "I would love to get back to that grittiness of 'The Lone Wolf,' but mix a little bit of everything in it. The Lone Wolf was a little one-dimensional. It didn’t have all that mentions that I think you need to be a John Cena or a Roman Reigns." [H/T Fightful]

Baron Corbin is the last man to pin Roman Reigns in WWE. However, the two stars' careers have been on different trajectories since their match at TLC 2019. While Tribal Chief has been the undisputed top star in WWE for nearly three years, Corbin has been a victim of inconsistent booking.

The former United States Champion went undrafted during the recently concluded draft. Since ending the alliance with JBL, Corbin has embarked on a losing streak, with his only win in 2023 coming at a live event in Paris. The former NXT star defeated Rick Boogs, after which he received a great ovation from the live crowd.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes