"Future?", "If only Triple H can see the vision" - Shawn Michaels' message to popular WWE Superstar divides fans

WWE fans were divided on X after Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels sent a message to popular SmackDown Superstar LA Knight.

LA Knight has become quite the sensation among fans in recent months. Most viewers are seemingly on Knight's side whenever he competes inside the squared circle or delivers a promo. Hence, the WWE Universe wants the Triple H-led creative team to push him on the blue brand.

In an interview on the Busted Open podcast, NXT creative head Shawn Michaels praised Knight for his calm, reserved, and relaxed attitude. The Hall of Famer said The Megastar is very passionate about everything related to pro wrestling.

WrestleOps later posted Michaels' message for Knight on X. The Heartbreak Kid was quoted as saying:

"He's a guy that’s very unique, he seems so calm & reserved & cool on the surface, but when you talk to him in private, he's very passionate about this & he wants to know everything. 'Is this going okay? Is that going okay?' I think the WWE Universe is enjoying LA Knight right now. He's somebody that I think's got a great future. I'm excited & happy for him."

Meanwhile, some fans were divided on Shawn Michaels' opinion about LA Knight having a great future because they believed WWE was not giving him the opportunities he deserved.

One fan wrote that Triple H may not have the same creative vision for Knight as Michaels.

Another fan wrote that Knight was being wasted at the moment and should be given better opportunities.

A fan disagreed with Shawn Michaels and said Knight was good but not unique. They also posted a GIF of The Rock and Stone Cold, possibly referring to the similarity of the three stars' gimmicks.

One fan posted that they were at SmackDown last Friday and saw the energy shift when Knight appeared. They also wrote that The Megastar was something special.

A fan was concerned about Knight being 40 years old and urged WWE to capitalize on his potential before it was too late.

One fan tweeted that Knight had become their favorite wrestler since The Undertaker.

Shawn Michaels wasn't the only WWE legend to heap praise on LA Knight

Besides Shawn Michaels, his former on-screen rival, Ric Flair, also praised LA Knight's credibility as a performer.

The Hall of Famer recently made an appearance on Fox News. During the chat, Flair said he liked Knight personally and believed he was brilliant.

"The greatest thing he did, I didn’t realize if they rehearsed it or not, or he was being a smarta**, but when he told the Undertaker that Joe Rogan said that wrestlers today were soft. It popped me. I hope he came up with that on his own. I like the kid personally."

Fans and even WWE legends want LA Knight to receive more opportunities to shine on SmackDown. Only time will tell what the company has planned for him.

