"Future world champ" - Fans believe 28-year-old WWE star "cannot have a bad match"

WWE RAW featured some good contests on Monday. It included an NXT North American Championship contest between Dominik Mysterio and Dragon Lee. Fans were in awe of the stars' performances and now believe that Lee is a talent to look out for in the future.

Dragon Lee signed with WWE in December 2022. The 28-year-old star is still very new to the company but has gotten a chance to compete in some big matches.

Dominik Mysterio defended his North American Championship in a top match on RAW against the newcomer. The two put on a great show that prompted fans to cheer them on throughout the contest.

Following the match, fans took to Twitter to praise Lee and Dominik's performances. Some of the moves they pulled off helped them get a lot of spotlight.

Dragon Lee received a lot of praise, in particular for his performance on Monday night. The 28-year-old is an NXT Superstar who made his main roster debut during the contest.

Check out some fan reactions below:

Dominik Mysterio has improved in the ring over the past several months. The Judgment Day member has been great both on and off-screen since working with Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor.

Meanwhile, Dragon Lee has amassed a huge fanbase in just ten months. He has been phenomenal in the ring, and WWE could reward him with a title run early in his career. He could ultimately dethrone Dominik for the NXT North American Championship after No Mercy 2023.

WWE could book a match between Dragon Lee and Dominik Mysterio at Fastlane

The WWE creative team likely thinks highly of NXT star Dragon Lee. That could be one of the reasons why he got a match against Dominik Mysterio on RAW so early in his career.

Lee will now work as the Special Guest Referee for the NXT North American Championship match between Dominik and Trick Williams. His addition to the match means he could play a major role in the result.

With that in mind, WWE could be planning Lee's first premium live event match for Fastlane. He got a good reception from fans on RAW, and that could push the creative team to book him in a match at the premium live event.

Dominik Mysterio could retain his NXT North American Championship at No Mercy against Trick Williams, owing to some blunders by Lee. That could lead to another match between the 28-year-old and the Judgment Day member at Fastlane for the title.

The time is right to award Lee with a championship while freeing Dominik to concentrate on his work on RAW. It would allow both the young stars to grow.

Do you want to see a rematch between Dragon Lee and Dominik Mysterio at WWE Fastlane? Sound off in the comments section below.

