"Future WrestleMania main event right here" - Twitter goes crazy as Charlotte Flair is pictured with up-and-coming WWE sensation

WWE star Charlotte Flair recently posed for a picture with Tiffany Stratton backstage during a live event this past weekend.

WWE held their live event in Palm Springs this weekend. The biggest stars from both brands were on this show. The likes of Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes, Dominik Mysterio, Charlotte Flair, Seth Rollins, and many more were on the match card.

During the show, Charlotte was photographed backstage with Tiffany Stratton. She then posted the picture on Twitter and fans went berserk seeing the two together. Some members of the WWE Universe claimed that the two stars would one day headline WrestleMania.

Ryan Satin, the host of the Out of Character podcast pointed out that Tiffany grew up watching Charlotte Flair, and decided to become a wrestler. He mentioned that it must have been a dream come true for the young star to get a picture with the 14-time Women's Champion.

Some fans even wanted to see the two team up and take the tag team division by storm.

Charlotte Flair has to deal with Bayley next week

While a WrestleMania match against Tiffany Stratton may be a possibility in future, Charlotte Flair will have her hands full with Bayley this coming Friday on SmackDown.

Flair was at ringside during IYO SKY's title defense against Asuka this week. When Bayley tried to interfere in the matchup and tilt the odds in favor of IYO, The Queen rushed to the middle and decked The Role Model with a stiff right hand. The confusion allowed SKY to roll up The Empress of Tomorrow for the three count.

Later WWE announced that the two former Women's Champions will square off next week on the blue brand to settle their differences once and for all. It will be interesting to see how the match pans out given that Bayley will have the support of Damage CTRL behind her.

Are you excited to see The Queen go up against Bayley? Let us know in the comments section below.