"Future WWE Women's Champion" - Fans believe 25-year-old star "is going to be the Sasha Banks of 2024"

Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone) may be AEW-bound, but fans think WWE may have found her replacement in a 25-year-old star. Many fans took to Twitter to claim that an NXT talent has the potential to make it big in the company.

Many WWE fans wanted to see Sasha Banks return to the Stamford-based wrestling promotion, especially after Naomi returned at the 2024 Royal Rumble. However, it looks like The Boss is headed to AEW, where she could help elevate the women’s division.

Meanwhile, NXT star Kelani Jordan has been proving herself on the developmental brand in recent months. The 25-year-old landed in WWE without having any prior intentions to do so.

Her recent work in the ring has caught many fans’ attention. She looks like a star in the ring, and several fans see her as a future women's champion.

Check out some of the reactions to Kelani Jordan’s work below:

Fans are impressed by Kelani Jordan's work in the ring and see her as a future star.

She has been compared to some big stars by fans.

She could become a future top champion if given the chance by the creative team.

Some are just impressed at how the company is constantly taking newcomers and turning them into big stars over the years.

Jordan surely has a long way to go before she can fill Sasha Banks’ spot in WWE. However, at just 25 years of age, she has proven to be a top star who has the potential to make it big once she’s given the chance.

Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone) may be heading to AEW instead of WWE

Rumors suggest that Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Mone) is all set to sign with AEW instead of going back to the WWE. The same has been reported by a few media outlets in recent weeks.

Speaking to Kevin Walsh on SportsGrid Las Vegas, Tony Khan suggested that there were some big things planned for AEW Dynamite: Big Business, which is set to take place in Mercedes Mone's listed hometown of Boston on March 13.

"Yeah, I think so. I think I found a way to have my cake and eat it too," said Khan. "And we'll see what comes next, and I'm very excited, and a lot of people are excited about AEW Big Business."

Big Business could very well feature the arrival of Sasha Banks and Kazuchika Okada to the promotion. It would be a big move for Tony Khan who is looking to get one over WWE in 2024.

Do you see Kelani Jordan as the future of the company? Sound off in the comments section below.

