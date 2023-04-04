"Gargle my s**k" - Fans react after Triple H makes his announcement about WWE's future

Triple H opened RAW with a big announcement and fans have now reacted to it.

After WrestleMania 39, the announcement that WWE had been sold to Endeavor had fans in a panic. With Vince McMahon front and center as a result of the sale, there was a lot of controversy about whether he would be back in charge of creative.

While the WWE Universe has since been assured that Triple H will remain in charge of creative, there was still a lot of concern about the future of the company after the sale.

Triple H kicked off RAW addressing that very thing. After thanking the fans, wrestlers, and staff for making WrestleMania possible, he assured fans that nothing would change and that WWE would stay the same going forward.

While many fans were very happy with the announcement, the overall reception was mixed, to say the least.

Jake Makin @jakemakin9898



#WWERaw Triple H says that WWE isn't going nowhere after the sale Triple H says that WWE isn't going nowhere after the sale#WWERaw

CrispyWrestling @DakotaKaiEra Triple H basically saying just because of a sale nothing will change with WWE... #WWERaw Triple H basically saying just because of a sale nothing will change with WWE... #WWERaw

Some fans felt that the promo had no point to begin with and thought that they would be getting a specific announcement about something new.

Others were quick to point out that WWE staying the same was the issue, and Roman Reigns was still the champion at a time when he should have lost the title.

Aaron @ItsAlive__ @WWE @TripleH We know it’s the same wwe because the Anoa’i family is still at the top of the card @WWE @TripleH We know it’s the same wwe because the Anoa’i family is still at the top of the card

steve thifault @ThifaultSteve

I admit that there are stories that go NOWHERE after all this time and still people who get involved in the fight to make the other win WWE @WWE



"The same WWE that you know and love is going NOWHERE!" -



#RawAfterMania THEN. NOW. FOREVER. TOGETHER."The same WWE that you know and love is going NOWHERE!" - @TripleH THEN. NOW. FOREVER. TOGETHER."The same WWE that you know and love is going NOWHERE!" - @TripleH#RawAfterMania https://t.co/PRTlDyFO6T @TripleH "The same WWE that you know and love is going NOWHEREI admit that there are stories that go NOWHERE after all this time and still people who get involved in the fight to make the other win twitter.com/WWE/status/164… @TripleH "The same WWE that you know and love is going NOWHEREI admit that there are stories that go NOWHERE after all this time and still people who get involved in the fight to make the other win twitter.com/WWE/status/164…

However, others came to The Game's defense. One fan went a bit crass, letting others know what they thought of the negative feedback Triple H's promo was receiving from the same people worrying about the state of creative control in WWE.

WWE fans were open in their support as well

It now remains to be seen how much WWE will change, if at all, under its new ownership.

