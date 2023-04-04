"Gargle my s**k" - Fans react after Triple H makes his announcement about WWE's future

Triple H opened RAW with a big announcement and fans have now reacted to it.
After WrestleMania 39, the announcement that WWE had been sold to Endeavor had fans in a panic. With Vince McMahon front and center as a result of the sale, there was a lot of controversy about whether he would be back in charge of creative.
While the WWE Universe has since been assured that Triple H will remain in charge of creative, there was still a lot of concern about the future of the company after the sale.
Triple H kicked off RAW addressing that very thing. After thanking the fans, wrestlers, and staff for making WrestleMania possible, he assured fans that nothing would change and that WWE would stay the same going forward.
While many fans were very happy with the announcement, the overall reception was mixed, to say the least.
Some fans felt that the promo had no point to begin with and thought that they would be getting a specific announcement about something new.
Others were quick to point out that WWE staying the same was the issue, and Roman Reigns was still the champion at a time when he should have lost the title.
However, others came to The Game's defense. One fan went a bit crass, letting others know what they thought of the negative feedback Triple H's promo was receiving from the same people worrying about the state of creative control in WWE.
It now remains to be seen how much WWE will change, if at all, under its new ownership.
