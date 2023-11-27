"Genius", "Insane" – Former WWE star addresses controversial Vince McMahon booking decision (Exclusive)

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3 recently gave his take on how Vince McMahon booked women during his time as WWE's creative figurehead.

McMahon oversaw the company's match outcomes and storylines for 40 years before being replaced by Triple H in July 2022. The WWE Executive Chairman sometimes booked his own character in romance storylines, most notably with Trish Stratus. He also instructed Eric Bischoff to kiss his wife Linda and daughter Stephanie.

EC3 worked for WWE between 2009-2013 and 2018-2020. On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, he explained why many people have both positive and negative things to say about McMahon:

"They say there's a thin line between genius and insanity. And, you know, Vince McMahon's a genius in a lot of retrospects, and he's insane in so many more." [4:38 – 4:47]

EC3 appeared on the show with Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE writer Vince Russo. The latter responded by claiming McMahon pressured women into doing things they probably did not want to do:

"Bro, that's not being insane," Russo said. "That's taking advantage of women that can't say no. That's criminal!" [4:49 – 4:56]

Watch the video above to hear more about how McMahon booked women, particularly in the early 2000s.

EC3 questions Vince McMahon's booking of his wife

Linda McMahon suffered a nervous breakdown as part of a WWE storyline in 2000, leading Vince McMahon to have an on-screen affair with Trish Stratus. Three years later, Eric Bischoff kissed Linda on RAW in another unexpected storyline development.

EC3 cannot understand why his former boss came up with the idea of his wife kissing someone he disliked in real life at one stage:

"I can see it being taking advantage of women that can't say no, like a powerplay to the Trish thing, but to have your arch nemesis [Eric Bischoff] [expletive] your wife on television? Or kissing your enemy? I don't know, consider me old fashioned, but Mrs. 3 stays with Mrs. 3, and she sure as hell is not gonna be on a wrestling show making out with somebody I hate." [4:56 – 5:23]

While the kiss between Bischoff and Linda McMahon garnered attention from fans, EC3 is unsure whether the segment was worth it:

"I don't know if the broad picture was people will get talking about it. I don't think it sells tickets, but it might get attention. But, at the same time, how much is it worth sacrificing the alleged love of your life and mother of your children?" [5:24 – 5:39]

In the same video, Vince Russo heavily criticized Vince McMahon for his "creepy" booking of women.

What do you make of EC3's remarks? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here