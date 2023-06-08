''Genuinely one of the ugliest things that I’ve ever seen''- Fans trash former US Champion's new look; compare him to Kevin Owens

A lot of superstars have drifted away from traditional wrestling attire over the years, including stars like Kevin Owens and John Cena. However, former US Champion Baron Corbin's new look has not received a great reaction from the WWE Universe. Corbin has ditched pants to wear shorts in his new look, and the fans don't like it.

After not getting drafted to either RAW or SmackDown, Corbin was declared a free agent. The Lone Wolf returned to NXT last week and attacked the NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes. He faced Hayes' partner Trick Williams on NXT this week, also revealing his new attire.

Fans compared his new look to that of Kevin Owens but stated that Corbin looks even more ridiculous. The WWE Universe had a ball at Corbin's expense, saying that he looks like he is going to shoot hoops.

The Volpster @Taxman3313 @patricktheheel Bro about to play pickup basketball after the show @patricktheheel Bro about to play pickup basketball after the show

Mason @Musgroves_memes @patricktheheel Looks like a 30 year old at the YMCA pulling up to hoop @patricktheheel Looks like a 30 year old at the YMCA pulling up to hoop

TüGii @2ND_Gerard_ @patricktheheel Looks like he just left the gym beforehand @patricktheheel Looks like he just left the gym beforehand

Patrick The Heel @patricktheheel



Dressed that way the whole time as well, so a bit easier to not mind @Castigadosmg Yes, but KO is not portrayed as super wealthy lolDressed that way the whole time as well, so a bit easier to not mind @Castigadosmg Yes, but KO is not portrayed as super wealthy lol Dressed that way the whole time as well, so a bit easier to not mind

Owen @OwenSDET3 @patricktheheel Genuinely one of the ugliest things that I’ve ever seen @patricktheheel Genuinely one of the ugliest things that I’ve ever seen

Baron Corbin compared to Kevin Owens

The Prizefighter has been wearing shorts and t-shirts to wrestle ever since he joined WWE. Not only that, he spent most of his career in the indies wearing similar gear. Even though he did wear a singlet in Ring of Honor, he has stated in interviews that he did not feel comfortable in it and reverted to his trademark look. Kevin Owens had once joked about his look on Twitter:

“One of the most successful wrestlers of all time wore jorts for most of his career. I’m trying to subtly get there. First, I wear shorts for years. Then I wear jeans for years. Then, one day, BOOM! JORTS! Except this way, nobody notices anything out of the ordinary when I do.”

﻿

Baron Corbin, on the other hand, has changed multiple looks since he joined the company. The Lone Wolf has wrestled in tights as well as in dirty shirts and pants. However, this new look of his has not gone down well with the fans at all.

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes