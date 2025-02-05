  • home icon
"Get out of my face with that s***" - Logan Paul reveals what he did to a fan after being eliminated by John Cena at WWE Royal Rumble

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Feb 05, 2025 07:11 GMT
John Cena is a 16-time World Champion [Image credits: Cena's X/Twitter and Logan Paul's Instagram]

WWE Superstar Logan Paul recently revealed how he reacted after being eliminated by John Cena from the Men's Royal Rumble match. The Maverick also admitted to stealing a thing from a fan.

This year's Men's Rumble was stacked with legendary names, including Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles, and John Cena. Despite all the star power, fans were surprised to see Logan Paul being one of the last three men left in the ring. However, his dreams of winning the 30-man competition were shattered after Cena eliminated him, and the eventual winner was Jey Uso.

During a recent edition of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan Paul revealed his reaction after being eliminated by John Cena. The Maverick admitted to stealing a little kid's hat, who was dressed up as The Cenation Leader.

Paul also mentioned that he went to give the fan's hat back but immediately took it away from him once again.

"I also stole some little kid’s hat. Did I? I took his hat, I took his hat, I took his hat because it was a John Cena hat. Who just eliminated me? This kid’s in a whole John Cena getup. I don’t need to see that s***, so I took this little kid’s hat, put it on my head, and then I turn around and the kid’s following me. I tried to explain it, but he’s following me, and I go to give him his hat back. He reaches for it, and I do one of these and take it back," he said.

The former WWE United States Champion also mentioned that he gave the hat to a security guard but doesn't know what the official did with it.

"I walked out. I stole his hat. Nick, okay, I took the hat from the kid. I gave it to a security guard. I don’t need this s*** John Cena hat. I gave it to a security guard who, I don’t know if—I don’t know what he did with it. But I promise you, I told you, I stole that kid’s hat. Get out of my face with that s***," he added. [H/T Ringside News]
Logan Paul wants to face John Cena in his last WWE run

In a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, WWE star Logan Paul said he would love to wrestle John Cena as he felt he could show the latter who "the boss" was.

"I'd love to wrestle John. I'm good at giving these Legends a final, like, showing them who's the boss [laughs]. Nah, no, it'd be an honor to wrestle John Cena. What a guy!" said Logan Paul.

Although Logan Paul and John Cena recently clashed at the WWE Royal Rumble, they haven't faced each other in a one-on-one match. It will be interesting to see if WWE plans to have a match between the two stars in the future.

Edited by Angana Roy
