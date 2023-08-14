"Get him off the main roster" - Fans are seriously unimpressed with top WWE star's work; blame Triple H for poor booking

After his US Title reign ended on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown at the hands of Rey Mysterio, fans have been wondering what's next for Austin Theory. Many believe the best way forward would be to put him back in NXT, where he could develop his character before making a splash on the main roster.

Theory won the US Championship back at Survivor Series 2022, where he defeated Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley to capture the gold. He even successfully defended his title against John Cena in the opening contest of WrestleMania 39. However, his reign had become stale in recent months.

It was only a matter of time before Theory dropped his gold, and it finally panned out on SmackDown, where Rey Mysterio defeated him in under three minutes. Since then, fans have been discussing what the future holds for Austin Theory. A Twitter user asked fans if WWE should put the 26-year-old back in NXT.

Fans thronged to the comments section with their opinions on the same. While some mentioned it would be wise to let Theory go back to NXT and rework his character, others blamed his poor booking as the reason for his stale title reign.

Fans have varied takes on Austin Theory's WWE status.

Dutch Mantell is not a fan of Austin Theory's WWE run

A few days back on Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell didn't hold back on criticizing Austin Theory's work in recent months.

The former WWE manager feels something was amiss about the former US Champion and that the promotion had to identify and fix things as soon as possible before it's too late.

"He's missing the mark somewhere. He's not landing and I can't quite pinpoint it either. There's just something missing and they gotta start looking for it. So let's hope they find it. They gave him a little bit of a change, five-six weeks ago. He came out, he changed his appearance and his outlook. He sitting there and he's idling. He's not raising the edge and he's not doing anything. He's just sitting there. We'll see what they do, that's up to them. I don't know what to do with him," said Mantell.

With Rey Mysterio seemingly moving ahead to feud with Grayson Waller, it remains to be seen what lies ahead for Austin Theory in WWE.

Do you see Austin Theory going back to NXT for another run? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

