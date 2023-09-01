"Get some rest king" - Fans saddened as WWE star to miss RAW on his birthday due to injury

Fans are saddened as a top WWE Superstar will miss RAW next week on his birthday.

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston battled The Viking Raiders on this week's episode of RAW. Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle were ringside during the contest. Erik and Ivar's taunts didn't go well with The Scottish Warrior, and he hurled a chair at Erik. Unfortunately, the chair ended up hitting Woods in a frightening visual.

Xavier Woods later shared an update and revealed that he had been told to avoid wrestling on next week's RAW. He will be at his home on his birthday.

His tweet received tons of reactions from fans who were saddened that he wouldn't be on RAW on his birthday.

"Moments before I had a chair hurled into my face giving me whiplash. Doctors orders, no wrestling next week. Was pumped to be out there on my birthday but it looks like I'll be spending it at home next Monday. See yall the week after!" he wrote.

The WWE veteran will be on RAW a week after his birthday

As Xavier Woods mentioned in his tweet, he will be on RAW the week after.

Woods has been one of WWE's biggest stars for almost a decade. He has not been pushed as a top main event star yet, but his stint with The New Day has made him a household name.

The New Day is quite possibly the most decorated tag team in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment. Two years ago, WWE ranked the greatest tag teams in the promotion's history.

The New Day bagged the #1 spot, beating the likes of Edge & Christian, The Dudley Boyz, The Usos, and The Hardy Boyz.

