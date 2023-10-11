"Get used to it!" - Rhea Ripley comments with a bold message after celebrating 27th birthday

Rhea Ripley celebrated her 27th birthday on October 11. Taking to Twitter/X, she commented on the same, as she sent a bold message.

Still in her 20s, The Eradicator is already a household name in professional wrestling. She is the reigning Women's World Champion and is often regarded as the most dominant performer in the WWE women's division.

Taking to Twitter/X, Ripley sent a bold message, stating that she is only getting started and has a long way to go.

"27! I’m just getting started, get used to it! Mami’s always on TOP!" wrote Ripley.

Ripley is a former RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Women's Champion. At WrestleMania 39, she defeated Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women's Title before WWE replaced the belt with the newly introduced Women's World Championship.

Could Rhea Ripley possibly compete in a Steel Cage Match in the future?

Rhea Ripley has shared the ring with the biggest names WWE has to offer, including Charlotte Flair, Asuka, and Bianca Belair, among others.

One WWE star who has expressed her interest in facing The Eradicator is NXT sensation Gigi Dolin. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion recently told Drunk With Johnny, that she intends on stepping inside the squared circle with The Judgment Day member.

Dolin stated that Ripley brings a "whole different" energy. She said:

“There’s so many women right now that I have never even touched in the ring and I just really want that opportunity. Rhea Ripley is another one that — I would love to have a match with Rhea Ripley. She brings a whole different kind of energy that’s just insane… I want some kind of Cage match though. I want something hardcore.”

Ripley is currently feuding with Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, and Raquel Rodriguez on RAW. Given the direction WWE is headed towards, a four-way match between all four women could possibly be in the books.

