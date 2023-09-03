"Get it out of the way," "Book him Triple H" - WWE Universe wants CM Punk to confront 5-time World Champion for his past comments

Triple H could possibly bring CM Punk back to WWE if he wanted to after what went down at AEW's All In. Today, Tony Khan revealed that Punk has been let go by the company, and fans are excited to see if he returns to the Stamford-based promotion to confront current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins for his past comments.

Last week, CM Punk got into another fight behind the scenes against AEW's Jack Perry during All In. After careful consideration, Tony Khan and the company revealed that they had cut ties with Punk effective immediately.

However, the WWE Universe wants Triple H to bring CM Punk back to the company for several high-profile matches, including a bout against Seth Rollins after he fired shots at the former World Heavyweight Champion and called him a cancer.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Many fans know how Punk reacts, which is why they feel he should come back for a final run and end his career in WWE. The wrestling world also wants Triple H to possibly bring him back for a match against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Seth Rollins fired shots at CM Punk under Triple H's creative leadership ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2023

In 2021, CM Punk made a stellar return to the world of professional wrestling when he signed with All Elite Wrestling. After a couple of show-stealing matches, Punk began to face problems behind the scenes and eventually got suspended.

Last year, Triple H took over the creative duties from Vince McMahon and focused on weekly and monthly products. During an interview with WrestlingInc ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2023, Seth Rollins fired shots at Punk and asked him to stay away from him and the company.

"Oh, Philly Phil. Stay away. Stay away, you cancer. Get away from me forever. I don't like Phil. I don't like Phil. He's a jerk. Did we just figure that out? Do we just figure that out? No. Everybody in the room is like, 'Oh no, Did he say that?' Yeah, no. He's a jerk. Come on. We figured it out over there, we knew it over here. I don't want him back. Go do something else. See you later," said Rollins.

It will be interesting to see if Triple H brings back CM Punk to WWE for another or possibly a final run in the world of professional wrestling.

What are your thoughts on Punk's departure from AEW? Sound off in the comment section below.

