"Get well soon GOAT"-WWE Universe reacts to John Cena's medical update following 'retirement'

The WWE Universe recently took to Twitter to react to John Cena's medical update after his latest surgery.

Cena has nothing left to prove in World Wrestling Entertainment. He has been the face of the company for almost 20 years while winning everything there is to win in wrestling. The Cenation Leader even won the World Titles 16 times. However, Cena made his return to WWE amid the SAG-AFTRA strike and once again showcased his worth as he put over the young generation selflessly.

The 16-time World Champion's last match came against The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel. Cena put over the Samoan as the next generation's monster. Paul Heyman even claimed that Solo 'retired' The Cenation Leader.

John Cena recently gave an update on his Twitter regarding two successful arm surgeries he had to go through. You can read more about it here.

Fans were quick to notice his post and started commenting on it. Most Twitter users wished John Cena a speedy recovery.

Others also wished well for The Cenation Leader and hoped to see him back in action soon.

John Cena reacted to his new talk show outside of WWE

Cena recently took to Twitter to talk about his newest talk show on Roku Originals called "What Drives You" in which The Cenation Leader will interact with other celebrities.

The 16-time World Champion thanked Roku for the opportunity to explore car culture, passion, and purpose.

Check out Cena's tweet below:

"Let’s find out what celebrities drive AND what drives them! Thank U @TheRokuChannel for this incredible opportunity to explore car culture, passion, and purpose! #WhatDrivesYou," Cena shared.

Fans loved the latest run of Cena in the Stamford-based promotion and are hoping to see him once again inside the ring. Let's see what he has planned for his future with WWE.

We at Sportskeeda wish John Cena a speedy recovery and want to see the GOAT come back stronger than ever.