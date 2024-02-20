"Getting more and more stale each day" - WWE Universe not happy with current champion's accomplishment

The WWE Universe is not pleased with a current champion's reign and recent accolade.

Rhea Ripley won the then-SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39 after defeating Charlotte Flair. Ripley has held the title (now the Women's World Championship) since then and has defended it against all challengers.

The Eradicator recently celebrated her 324th day as champion. She now has the fourth-longest reign of the modern era of women's wrestling behind Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Bayley.

However, WWE fans are upset about Rhea Ripley's reign as champion. Some of them even want her to drop the title at WrestleMania 40. One fan even described her reign as stale:

"Her title reign is getting more and more stale each day."

This fan loves "Mami" but can't remember a good match or feud from her reign besides the one against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39:

"She's amazing and over, the title run is terrible. Apart of the incredible Charlotte match, nothing I can remember."

Another fan is unhappy with the long title reigns and thinks Ripley needs to drop the title soon:

"Title reign should end at Wrestlemania. Not every title reign needs to be over 400 days."

Here are other reactions to Rhea Ripley's reign as Women's World Champion:

Rhea Ripley set to defend her title at WWE Elimination Chamber in Australia

It's going to be a loud homecoming for Rhea Ripley this Saturday in Australia at the WWE Elimination Chamber event at Optus Stadium. Ripley will defend her championship against Nia Jax, who has had The Nightmare's number over the past few weeks.

Ripley called out Jax several times, but The Annihilator dominated their encounters. She even put the champion out several times since returning to the company last year.

The winner of the match will likely go on as champion at WrestleMania 40 and defend it against the winner of the women's Elimination Chamber match. The Chamber match will feature Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and one more superstar.

On a scale of 1 to 10, how would you rate Rhea Ripley's overall reign as Women's World Champion? Share your answers in the comments section below.