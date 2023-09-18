"Give him Brock Lesnar," "Feed him to Gunther" - WWE fans want legendary multi-time champion next after The Rock and John Cena returns

WWE fans have seen John Cena and The Rock return in recent months, further increasing the promotion’s viewership numbers. Many fans now want to see a 10-time WWE champion follow in their footsteps and make a surprise return.

John Cena came back and hosted WWE Payback earlier this month. It looks like The Leader of Cenation will be hanging around for some time, and getting into a few rivalries before heading back to Hollywood.

Last week on SmackDown, The Rock also surprised fans with an iconic return. While it’s unclear what the future holds for The Brahma Bull, each appearance will definitley increase fans’ interest in the product.

The WWE Universe now wants to see Batista also make his return from Hollywood for a short stint with the company. That’s not all, and some fans want to see him take on heavyweights like Brock Lesnar and Gunther if he returns.

Check out some fan reactions below:

Batista and Brock Lesnar have never faced each other in a singles match, and fans still want that dream match to happen, even though both men are past their prime.

Meanwhile, The Animal could face Gunther and give him a good rub, to cement him as the new powerhouse in the company. The Ring General could finish him off with a powerbomb to make a statement.

The Rock and John Cena embrace backstage on WWE SmackDown

One of the top moments from last week’s SmackDown saw John Cena and The Rock come face to face backstage. Cena had hinted at The Great One’s potential return before the start of the show.

The two men shared a light moment and hugged it out before the show kept rolling. It was good to see the two rivals get on the same page, after working together in Hollywood.

Taking to Twitter after the show, Cena sent a heartfelt message to The Rock. He welcomed him back to the company and hyped up next week’s episode of the show.

"The best nights are the ones when we remember we’re all fans. Welcome home, @TheRock. Thank you, Denver. C U next week #Smackdown," wrote John Cena.

It would be incredible to see the two men work together, and for Batista to come back and join them, to take down The Bloodline.

Do you think Batista will return for one final run in the WWE ring? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

