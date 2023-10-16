"Give me a hell yeah!" – Fans can't believe Roman Reigns being laid out by 40-year-old star at WWE show

WWE Superstar LA Knight has been a thorn in The Bloodline's side for some time now.

After his tag-team win over Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at Fastlane, Knight confronted the returning Roman Reigns during the latest episode of SmackDown. However, it was the Tribal Chief who stood tall at the end of the show when he speared Knight after the main event.

During a recent WWE live event in Kansas City, Reigns successfully defended his title against Sami Zayn. After the match, Knight made his way out to save Zayn as he single-handedly took out The Bloodline and delivered the BFT to Reigns.

Fans have since reacted to this and expressed their excitement regarding a potential showdown between the two men down the line.

It will be interesting to see how the situation between the two megastars evolves in the coming weeks.

Dutch Mantell says LA Knight solidified himself as the top babyface during WWE SmackDown

The recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown saw the first ever confrontation between Roman Reigns and LA Knight.

The Megastar confronted Reigns in the opening segment of the night. During a recent episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell praised Knight. The former WWE manager said that the latter had solidified himself as the top guy during the segment last week.

"It's a good way to get LA Knight over. Now he's in there. Now he's accepted. He's a top guy and they're gonna keep him there because they need him there. A lot of people may have said, 'Well, I don't know what he's gonna do.' But you know, when he came out there, he fit in. He did very, very well," Mantell said.

It will be interesting to see if Knight challenges for Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship anytime soon.

Do you think LA Knight will be the man to finally dethrone Roman Reigns?