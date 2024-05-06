"Give that ref a raise" - WWE fans react to hilarious botch by debuting star at Backlash

A WWE star made their debut last night at Backlash and helped The Bloodline pick up the win over Kevin Owens and Randy Orton in a tag team Street Fight. However, a different camera angle has revealed that the debut was botched.

Owens and Orton were out for revenge but it was not meant to be at Backlash. Tanga Loa, the brother of Tama Tonga, debuted during the premium live event and interfered in the match. The Bloodline capitalized on the distraction and went on to pick up the victory. The account 'WickedWrestling_' on Instagram has shared a new angle that showed Loa was late to pull the referee out of the ring.

WWE fans reacted to the post and several claimed that the referee deserved a raise for making the spot look good on television. You can check out some of the fan reactions in the image below.

Fans react to Tanga Loa's debut at Backlash.

Former WWE manager suggests interesting storyline for The Bloodline

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently suggested that The Rock and Roman Reigns could have a tag team match with Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Mantell said he was hoping to see The Bloodline win the match at Backlash 2024. He added that he believes The Rock and Roman Reigns will be battling the new version of The Bloodline in the future.

"I think Solo and Tama Tonga, I think they will emerge victorious. Maybe with a little afterbirth, just to satisfy the crowd. Because those guys need to be pushed to the moon too. The Rock and Roman are in the future too. So they need to be strong. Really, really strong. I think they'll go in this very strongly and we'll take it from there," said Mantell.

You can check out the full episode in the video below:

Roman Reigns has not appeared for the promotion since losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL. Only time will tell when The Tribal Chief will return to WWE television and how he will react to the changes in The Bloodline.