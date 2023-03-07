"Give them the tag titles already" - WWE Universe reacts to Triple H possibly forming a new tag team on RAW

Triple H has made many notable changes to numerous WWE stars' presentations since taking over the reins of the creative department. This week's edition of RAW featured the potential formation of a new tag team as Carmella, and Chelsea Green joined forces.

The two female stars hinted towards a union last week during a backstage segment. Green accompanied Carmella to her match against Bianca Belair on last night's RAW, which confirmed the rumors. However, The Princess of Staten Island could not pick up the victory in the presence of her new ally.

The duo then attacked Belair after the match. However, Asuka came out to make the save for her WrestleMania opponent. The Empress of Tomorrow spat blue mist into Green's eye while Carmella managed to escape. The heels quickly made their way to the back as Asuka and Belair stared at each other.

While they were unable to come out on top in their first outing, Triple H's decision to pair up Carmella and Chelsea together was mostly well-received by fans. Check out the reactions below:

scary terry's dust 🏃🏿‍♂️💨 @_YaDoneMessedUp @DakotaKaiEra They play well off each other in promos. Any women's tag team that's got a little bit of build to them better than "I was bored so I just found another girl backatage" is alright with me @DakotaKaiEra They play well off each other in promos. Any women's tag team that's got a little bit of build to them better than "I was bored so I just found another girl backatage" is alright with me

James @MrJames007619 @DakotaKaiEra 2 people who actually suit being a team. @DakotaKaiEra 2 people who actually suit being a team.

Che Patterson @PattersonChe @DakotaKaiEra Perfect Tag Team to Build a New Tag Team Division Around @DakotaKaiEra Perfect Tag Team to Build a New Tag Team Division Around

KingSmoothe @KingSmoothe9364 @DakotaKaiEra I like them as a tag team because they're both annoying as hell @DakotaKaiEra I like them as a tag team because they're both annoying as hell

Top WWE star recently called out the state of women's tag team division under Triple H

The apparent addition of Carmella and Chelsea Green to WWE's women's tag team division was a welcome surprise to fans. The division has seemingly appeared depleted over the last few months, and Ronda Rousey also pointed that out.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet has been a part of the tag team division since losing the SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair. Rousey recently stated that the only tag team that exists on the blue brand is Natalya and whoever she can team up with. The former UFC star also pointed out the lack of title defenses.

Ronda Rousey @RondaRousey Apparently the entirety of the Smackdown tag division is @NatbyNature plus whatever poor soul she can recruit to her lost cause this week. #USOs defend their title every week, #DamageCNTRL has defended like twice in 6 months. What the hell is going on here? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Apparently the entirety of the Smackdown tag division is @NatbyNature plus whatever poor soul she can recruit to her lost cause this week. #USOs defend their title every week, #DamageCNTRL has defended like twice in 6 months. What the hell is going on here? twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Triple H and co. recently decided to put the Women's Tag Team Championship on Lita and Becky Lynch, which did not sit well with many. The duo won't be defending the title at WWE WrestleMania 39, as it was announced on RAW that they would face Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag match.

It was earlier reported that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler will be challenging for the title at The Showcase of Immortals. However, an injury to Rousey reportedly derailed those plans.

