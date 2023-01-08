"Give THIS MAN one last world title" - WWE Universe reacts to anniversary of one of the best Money in the Bank cash-ins

The Twitterverse took a trip down memory lane when WWE released an 'On This Day.' reminding fans of the first-ever cash-in on January 8, 2006, at the Pepsi Arena in Albany, New York on the New Year's Revolution Pay-Per-View.

On this day, the Rated-R Superstar won his first world championship out of 11 overall reigns. Edge cashed in his MITB contract, which he won at WrestleMania 21, after nearly a year of holding on to it, on then-WWE Champion, John Cena.

Whilst there are some contenders, almost unanimously, it is regarded that Edge is John Cena's best rival. The two were made for each other and feuded throughout the mid-2000s.

WWE @WWE



was the very first WWE Superstar to cash in his ON THIS DAY in 2006 @EdgeRatedR was the very first WWE Superstar to cash in his #MITB contract and finally won the WWE Championship! ON THIS DAY in 2006@EdgeRatedR was the very first WWE Superstar to cash in his #MITB contract and finally won the WWE Championship! 👏👏👏 https://t.co/1S2AziFHAD

Voicing their thumbs up to the historic moment on Twitter, some WWE fans want the Hall of Famer to win the infamous ladder match again and ultimately get another run with the top belt the company has to offer.

Here's what fans of The Rated-R Superstar tweeted:

TheAnomaly @saralawrannce @WWE @EdgeRatedR Give THIS MAN one last world title he deserves in 2023. @WWE @EdgeRatedR Give THIS MAN one last world title he deserves in 2023. https://t.co/MEAr4X1GeG

Mohd Mateen @saffu18___ @WWE @EdgeRatedR Run Cena vs edge for last time bring back cena n edge at rumble and the face off storylines begins there pls wwe @WWE @EdgeRatedR Run Cena vs edge for last time bring back cena n edge at rumble and the face off storylines begins there pls wwe

The WWE Hall of Famer's sole loss in 2022 was caused by the stable he created

Edge was last seen at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event in October last year, wherein his sole loss in 2022 happened.

Finn Bálor defeated the Hall of Famer and in the process, took out the latter’s wife Beth Pheonix with some assists from The Judgment Day.

There has been no word yet of what the company has planned for Edge's road to WrestleMania. In what looks to be his final year as an in-ring competitor, he could go any which way he wants, albeit the story between him and The Judgment Day doesn't seem to be over.

Truly one of the greatest wrestlers of all-time owing to the sheer magnitude at which his storylines and moments impacted viewers through multiple eras, Edge has nothing left to prove. He is looking to retire sometime in the fall if and when the Stamford-based company hosts a RAW or Premium Live Event in Toronto, Canada.

