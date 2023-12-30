"Gives me chills every time," "Still has the world in his hands" - WWE fans react to iconic Bray Wyatt moment

WWE fans have reacted to an iconic Bray Wyatt moment and many still cannot believe he is gone.

Bray Wyatt tragically lost his life in August due to a heart attack. The former champion was only 36 years old at the time of his death and left behind a loving family. He defeated LA Knight in his final televised match at Royal Rumble 2023.

The Eater of Worlds was one of the most creative minds in the industry and created countless moments for wrestling fans. The buildup to his return at Extreme Rules 2022 was expertly done and captivated the WWE Universe.

The Undertaker made an appearance on RAW XXX on January 23, 2023. It was the final edition of the red brand before Royal Rumble 2023 and The Undertaker had an epic moment with Bray Wyatt during the show. The Phenom was about to Chokeslam LA Knight but handed him off to Wyatt instead. He planted Knight with the Sister Abigail and then approached The Undertaker in the ring. The Undertaker whispered something into Wyatt's ear as seen in the video below.

Wrestling fans took to social media to react to WWE reposting the clip of Wyatt and The Undertaker today. Some fans noted that Wyatt helped LA Knight become a star, while others are still shocked that the veteran is no longer with us.

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker comments on Bray Wyatt's death

The Undertaker recently shared the reason that still makes him sad about Bray Wyatt's untimely passing.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, The Undertaker stated that it was sad that Wyatt died so young because he still had so much left to give to the business. The veteran claimed that the former Wyatt Family was just scratching the surface of what he could be as a WWE Superstar.

"It's sad in the sense that he died such a young man, on a personal level. But on a professional level, he was just scratching the surface of what I think he was going to be. I think he was going to be really, really special. I mean, he already was. But he had just scratched the surface of what he was going to do in the industry." [1:52 - 2:13]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Although Bray Wyatt's life was cut drastically short, he made a massive impact during his short time in the business. It will be interesting to see if WWE decides to honor Wyatt and induct him in to the Hall of Fame in the years to come.

What is your favorite moment of Bray Wyatt's career? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.