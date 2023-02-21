"Go ahead and release," "Deserves Better" - Fans believe Triple H is heavily burying WWE RAW superstar 

WWE RAW is on the Road to WrestleMania 39, and Triple H is busy booking matches for the Grandest Stage of Them All in Hollywood. Recently, fans have started to believe that The Game is seemingly burying former United States Champion Baron Corbin.

Last year, Triple H became the company's Chief Content Officer after taking up the company's creative role. Upon his arrival, the overall quality of WWE RAW and SmackDown improved, with many released stars being re-signed. Meanwhile, the current stars have gone under gimmick change or received better bookings from the management.

However, some superstars have failed to hit the mark numerous times, and fans believe Triple H could be heavily burying current WWE RAW superstar Baron Corbin, who lost to another wrestler in less than two weeks in an impromptu match.

Check out some of the reactions:

Dreadhead_1998 @1998_dreadhead Baron Corbin after Triple H telling him he going to lose to another wrestler that not even in their gear: Baron Corbin after Triple H telling him he going to lose to another wrestler that not even in their gear: https://t.co/Wb1GGiYJOg

Uncle Stan @Stanley_Moses13 @WWE @SamiZayn That's what Baron Corbin always does, the guy gets no talent at all I wonder what Triple H and WWE management sees in @BaronCorbinWWE @WWE @SamiZayn That's what Baron Corbin always does, the guy gets no talent at all I wonder what Triple H and WWE management sees in @BaronCorbinWWE

🦬jaylynch213🦬 @Jayden39018548 Triple H rn with Baron Corbin: Triple H rn with Baron Corbin: https://t.co/r6SUYt0sVI

KhabriBhai @RealKhabriBhai



Men Deserve Better So Triple H reportedly gave up on Baron Corbin but a failed faction like Damage CTRL is still getting featured in main events on RAW.Men Deserve Better So Triple H reportedly gave up on Baron Corbin but a failed faction like Damage CTRL is still getting featured in main events on RAW.Men Deserve Better 😂

Champ @Black12Golden Triple H to Baron Corbin Triple H to Baron Corbin https://t.co/HIThBZ2VSX

Jamie “Say Hello To The Bad Guy” Holmes🇺🇦 @JamiePrestigio1



Baron Corbin has had many gimmicks over the years that could’ve worked (I thought his broke gimmick could’ve turned him babyface and his alliance with JBL was fun while it lasted), but poor booking ruined them



Deserves better🙁 #WWERAW Triple H has given up on Baron Corbin🙁🙁Baron Corbin has had many gimmicks over the years that could’ve worked (I thought his broke gimmick could’ve turned him babyface and his alliance with JBL was fun while it lasted), but poor booking ruined themDeserves better🙁 #WWERAW Triple H has given up on Baron Corbin🙁🙁Baron Corbin has had many gimmicks over the years that could’ve worked (I thought his broke gimmick could’ve turned him babyface and his alliance with JBL was fun while it lasted), but poor booking ruined themDeserves better🙁 https://t.co/FL9ErOXzN6

Fallen Ghoul AJ Jenkynz @SanityKiller2K Triple H looking to book Jay White vs Baron Corbin and Braun Strowman on WrestleMania Backlash. Triple H looking to book Jay White vs Baron Corbin and Braun Strowman on WrestleMania Backlash. https://t.co/euAxpjpIi4

It will be interesting to see what's next for Corbin, as fans are divided, with some thinking Corbin might be released and others speculating on a possible character change.

What has Baron Corbin been doing on WWE RAW under Triple H's regime?

Last year, Triple H took over as the Head of Creative and began booking for WWE RAW and SmackDown. A while later, WWE Hall of Famer JBL made his return to the red brand.

However, Bradshaw came to the brand with Baron Corbin as he was traded for Rey Mysterio, who moved to the blue brand. The two superstars formed their alliance and began stacking wins on the red brand.

Unfortunately, the alliance ended weeks ago, which caused a downward spiral for Baron Corbin. Over the past two weeks, Corbin has lost to Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn in impromptu matches on the red brand.

Fans believe Hunter is burying the former United States Champion, but some are still hopeful that this could be a way to bring back Corbin's popular Lone Wolf gimmick.

What are your thoughts on Baron Corbin? Sound off in the comment section below.

