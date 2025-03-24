"Go f*ck yourself", "Most conflicted heel" - WWE fans furious after John Cena sends cryptic message ahead of RAW

John Cena had some members of the WWE Universe furious after another cryptic message on social media. The Cenation Leader is set to be on tonight's RAW, which will emanate from OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

Cena is one of the most active WWE Superstars on social media. While his Instagram is shrouded in mystery due to his posts being open for interpretation, his X (formerly Twitter) handle is way different.

The 16-time World Champion's account on the microblogging platform is all about motivational quotes. He has shared many such posts in recent years, giving inspiration to his followers. Cena also follows an uncanny number of random people on X.

In his recent post on X, John Cena shared another motivational quote ahead of WWE RAW.

"When we understand that we are good enough as we are and we are worthy of love, the power that anyone thinks they have to change that perspective exists only because of our allowance," Cena tweeted.

Despite his heel turn, John Cena continues to inspire fans with his motivational quotes on X. However, some of his followers are still upset with what he did to Cody Rhodes, making it known with the replies to the tweet.

"You lied to me for 25 years, go f*ck yourself," a fan tweeted.

"This is the most conflicted heel in the history of wrestling," one fan claimed.

"Heel John giving out positive words of advice is crazy," another fan commented.

"Did AI write this?" a fan asked.

"STFU T*at," one fan posted.

"I don’t think I’ll ever take advice from John," another fan remarked.

It will be interesting to see what kind of reception John Cena gets in Glasgow. In his first appearance since turning heel at Elimination Chamber, he received mixed reactions from the Belgium crowd.

John Cena drops massive tease ahead of WWE RAW

After John Cena's heel turn, many expected him to debut a new entrance theme. Some even asked him to use Bad Bad Man from his You Can't See Me album. Cena continued to use My Time Is Now last week, but he dropped a massive tease on Instagram.

The 16-time WWE World Champion shared the cover of his album, prompting fans to speculate about the possibility of a new theme's introduction.

While Cena clarified last week that he's not a heel or a face, a change in his theme could be in the cards to further his story heading into WrestleMania 41.

