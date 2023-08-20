"GOAT feud" - The wrestling world sounds off on Edge's greatest rivalry as his WWE career is seemingly over

Edge picked up a hard-fought victory over The Irishman Sheamus on WWE SmackDown this past week. The Canadian legend has not yet disclosed where he goes from here. Post-show Friday night, however, he made it clear that Toronto has seen the last of The Rated-R Superstar and thanked the live crowd.

With rumors fueling online that Edge may be on his way to rival promotion All Elite Wrestling (AEW), as soon as the All In premium live event on August 27, 2023, WWE fans have a feeling that they have seen the last of the legendary star.

On that note, which WWE rivalry would you call Edge's greatest of all time?

The Hall of Famer's career began in 1998 with the Stamford-based promotion. After finding towering success in the tag team division during the Attitude Era, Edge's career reached the main event in early 2006, thanks in part to another all-timer, John Cena.

Furthermore, his rivalry with The Undertaker between 2007 to 2008 is considered by many as one of the top storylines of either man's career. Check out below what the viewers have to say about Edge's greatest rival:

While there were a few that regarded his 2020 storyline with Randy Orton as their personal favorite, surprisingly, even former WWE Superstars Batista and Matt Hardy were brought up:

Matt Hardy especially had a significant impact on Edge's career. The former's storyline with the Canadian stemmed from a real-life issue between the two involving their ex-girlfriend, Lita, back in 2005.

If Friday Night SmackDown was truly Edge's last WWE match, then Sportskeeda Wrestling tips our hat to one of the greatest superstars to ever grace television. Thank you for all the entertainment over the years.

WWE Hall of Famer stated that he has one year left to wrestle at an "elite level"

Edge competed at WrestleMania earlier this year against Finn Balor inside Hell in a Cell. The Rated-R Superstar has not been part of any major feud ever since, albeit made some sporadic appearances.

He is convinced that time is not on his side, revealing that he has a "wish list" and that he'd be content if he could finish up and retire as soon as possible:

"I have a wish list of things that are still to do, but it's not long, and neither is the time. At most, I might have another year in me, to be able to do it at this level and still be able to do it at an elite level where I can still hang, where I have to get in with Austin Theory, who is 25 and wasn't born when I had my first match in WWE," Edge said.

Edge concluded by saying:

"I want to be sitting on my mountain and watching you guys do your thing and going, 'Good for them.'" [H/T: Fightful]

