"Goat recognizes Goat" - Fans react to Stephanie McMahon clapping at top WWE heel at Survivor Series: WarGames

WWE fans have reacted to a clip of Stephanie McMahon clapping at a top WWE heel's antics at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

Stephanie was in attendance at last night's Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 event. The card featured a Women's WarGames match pitting Damage CTRL against Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch.

While Bayley was entering the WarGames cage, she confronted a fan and began arguing with him. She then knocked his cap off in an amusing moment. Stephanie McMahon was seen having a hearty laugh over Bayley's heelish antics. She also clapped for The Role Model.

Stephanie McMahon once praised Bayley for her work during the pandemic era

Bayley was one of WWE's biggest MVPs during the pandemic era in 2020-21. She carried the Women's division on her shoulders back then and received massive praise from fans for her efforts.

Stephanie had major praise for Bayley while speaking on the Bill Simmons podcast.

Check out her comments below:

"I’ve always known that Sasha could be right at the top. She just has that IT Factor. just shines, but ultimately, it’s not my decision. Certainly very very excited for Sasha to have this moment. I think during the pandemic, I’ve actually heard fans credit Bayley and Sasha for really carrying us during the pandemic with their storyline, and I think they did. I’m so grateful to each of them for doing so." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Bayley's Damage CTRL faction lost to Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. Many fans believe that Damage CTRL will kick Bayley out of the group somewhere down the line.

What was your reaction to seeing Stephanie in attendance at Survivor Series: WarGames?

