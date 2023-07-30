"GOAT sh*t," "We should respect this so much" - Roman Reigns' botch on WWE SmackDown leaves fans in awe of the Tribal Chief

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was part of an unfortunate botch on the latest episode of SmackDown. Fans were left in awe of the Tribal Chief and took to Twitter to react to the incident.

Jey Uso went in a bout against Grayson Waller in the main event of the Friday Night show. However, Roman Reigns came out to distract his cousin and sat at ringside to observe the match. Jey came out victorious in the bout with a spear and splash.

Following the match, Solo Sikoa came to attack his elder brother, but the latter managed to take him out. However, The Tribal Chief did not take long to jump into the ring to attack Jey. The botch happened when Reigns slipped while turning around just before getting hit with a spear.

A fan posted the clip on Twitter with a caption that said Reigns got up quickly after his slip.

"Roman slipped and got up so quick LMFAOOO," fan wrote on Twitter.

Fans were left in awe of The Tribal Chief and started commenting on the post. One fan hailed the botch as GOAT things.

Another fan tweeted that we all should respect Roman Reigns slipping and picking himself up quickly.

One fan heaped praise on Roman and Jey's chemistry in the ring. They said that The Tribal Chief recovered quickly, and at the same time, Jey slowed down in order to execute the spear perfectly.

Another fan tweeted that the moment was a definition of perfection.

One fan had a different take on the whole situation and compared Reigns' fall to his empire literally falling soon.

One fan wrote that Reigns' slip made the spear by Jey Uso even better.

Jim Cornette believes Solo Sikoa could be the one to take Roman Reigns' place in WWE

During a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the WWE veteran said that he believes Solo Sikoa can be the one to take Roman Reigns' place.

Jim Cornette also said that he doesn't know if Solo can actually cut a promo or not because he has not seen him talk much.

"Normally, one would say, 'Well, perhaps Solo gets too big for his britches' and it still might be that way. But I'm thinking for Roman to switch babyface, it would be such an earth-shaking needle-moving event that Solo is unproven as a top main event single guy and we don't really know whether he can talk," said Cornette.

WWE fans believe Solo Sikoa can take Reigns' place, and Paul Heyman could become his manager. Only time will tell if that'll happen or not.

What do you think about Solo taking Roman's place in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.