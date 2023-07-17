"Goddamn that sucks" - Fans heartbroken as another WWE Superstar is injured in 2023

Fans were heartbroken and took to Twitter after they got to know that another WWE Superstar is injured in a long list of upsets in 2023.

2023 hasn't been the best of years in terms of injuries for WWE superstars. Recently, Bayley got injured at a SuperShow in Salisbury and is now the latest in a long list of wrestlers who were injured this year.

Some of the other names who have suffered injuries this year include Dakota Kai, Liv Morgan, Kofi Kingston, Bray Wyatt, Elton Prince, Braun Strowman, AJ Styles, and Indi Hartwell. However, only Liv, Hartwell, and Styles have since made their in-ring returns.

A fan took to Twitter and posted the list of superstars that suffered an injury this year. Fans were heartbroken and started commenting on the post.

One fan wrote that it sucks seeing all of these wrestlers getting injured, however, they also said that it was great to see some of them back.

One fan noted that most of these injuries are related to the knee and hoped that Bayley would be fine.

WorldFootball @WorldFo82495867 @CrispyWrestle Scary part is most of these have been knee injuries. I hope bayley is fine.

One fan wrote that WWE was barely watchable the last time so many injuries happened, and everyone is doing a great job this year.

DarekPetrelli @Darek_Petrelli @CrispyWrestle I remember last time this "injury epidemy" happened the product was barely whatchable. Everyone is doing a great job this year. They can rest

One fan wrote that Braun Starowman's partnership with Ricochet was becoming one of their favorite tag teams before the former's injury.

P.Schombrrrrr @Pschombu @CrispyWrestle Braun Stowman too, right? Him and Ricochet were becoming one of my fav tag teams!

One fan recalled the year when Seth Rollins got injured, and everyone else was getting injured that year too.

Steven @PrismaticPorter @CrispyWrestle Let’s not forget how awful the injury bug was the year Seth blew out his knee. Pretty much everyone was getting hurt

A fan wished Randy Orton and Big E a speedy recovery as they have been out injured since last year. They also said that they were glad to see Liv Morgan and Indi Hartwell return.

Sloth Bush @TheSlothBush @CrispyWrestle Plus ones that have been injured since last year like Big E and Randy, wishing them all the best! Glad Indi and Liv are back, hope for a speedy return for everyone else too

Another fan suggested that WWE should cut down on some of the live shows to give wrestlers proper time to rest.

A.T.C⚡️ @AdamsNerdVerse @CrispyWrestle I do wonder if they should cut down on some of the live shows but I also think injuries are a given to happen with the work that they do. It personally makes me appreciate these wrestlers more, anything at any moment can happen sucks.

WWE Superstar Bayley was seen limping after the show ended

Bayley took on Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair in a Fatal Four Way match at a SuperShow in Salisbury. However, while performing a move on Asuka, she apparently twisted her knee, leading to the injury.

A fan posted a video on Twitter in which Bayley was seen limping, but the injury did not seem serious because she didn't need any support to walk. You can check out the video here.

Soon after the show, Bayley gave an update on her injury and said that she was fine, and thanked everyone for their support. Fans want to see The Role Model recover quickly and come back better than ever. Only time will tell how long she will take to recover.

What do you think about all of these WWE superstars' injuries in 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

