"Going to be a big night" - Triple H sends an interesting message moments before WWE SmackDown

Triple H took to Twitter/X to send an interesting message ahead of tonight's WWE SmackDown. The Game also shared photos of his conversation with NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Ryan Blaney.

At the WrestleMania XL press conference, Triple H was put on notice by The Rock after his confrontation with Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare, who briefly spoke about the Anoa'i family, was on the receiving end of a slap from The Great One.

In his tweet, The Game also teased a 'big night' in Charlotte, as he further hyped up this week's episode of the Friday night show.

"Great chatting with @NASCAR Cup Series Champion @Blaney before #SmackDown tonight. It’s going to be a big night in Charlotte," wrote Triple H.

The Game is set to address the WWE Universe on WWE SmackDown and is likely to discuss the plans for WrestleMania XL.

The Rock took a shot at Cody Rhodes and his WWE fans

The Rock wasn't impressed with Cody Rhodes and his fans trending the term '#WeWantCody' on social media.

Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, The Great One called out Rhodes' fans and labeled them as 'crybabies.' He said:

"At the end of the day, you've got the Cody crybabies, you've got the Cody fans, and you've got Cody himself. And there's a clear distinction between the three. But, The Rock says this, those Cody crybabies who every 10 tweets, they're shoving a chicken McNugget in their mouth, for every 20 tweets, they're shoving two McNuggets up their a**, The Rock says this: all you've gotta do is sit back, shut your mouth, and enjoy the ride The Rock is gonn take your candy a**es on. So hashtag that."

Shortly after the WrestleMania XL press conference, Triple H confirmed the rematch between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns for WWE WrestleMania XL.

