"Going to end up in a Japanese prison," Triple H buried and fired him" - WWE Universe heavily trolls 4-time champion's major challenge

WWE has lately thrived under Triple H's creative leadership. The promotion just wrapped up its first week of professional wrestling for 2024. Recently, fans reacted to a popular star's major challenge and heavily trolled him ahead of his debut.

Last year, Matt Riddle was surrounded by controversy during his final run with the promotion under Triple H's regime. Later, he was released from WWE and started his journey on the independent circuit. The former United States Champion signed with MLW and will face Jacob Fatu.

Recently, the former RAW Tag Team Champion appeared on NJPW and cut a short promo on Hiroshi Tanahashi as he issued a challenge to him for the NJPW World Television Champion. Fans saw the promo and heavily trolled Riddle following the event.

Check out some reactions below:

The Original Bro, along with other superstars who were released by WWE, are popping up everywhere after their non-compete clause expired. Dolph Ziggler also made his presence felt during NJPW WrestleKingdom 18 when he attacked IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion David Finlay.

Matt Riddle spoke about his WWE exit under Triple H's regime

Matt Riddle thrived under Vince McMahon's creative leadership when he moved to the main roster. The Original Bro quickly won titles and teamed up with Randy Orton to become one of the most entertaining acts on RAW.

However, the former United States Champion couldn't replicate or match the same amount of success under Triple H's regime on the main roster. Speaking to Fox News, Riddle spoke about his release from the company.

"WWE, unfortunately, if a situation happens, and they don't like the perception, they make their decision," Riddle said. "But I’m not going to argue with them. That's their company. I don’t run it. I just worked there. I'm thankful that they gave me the time that they did and that's all I can say. I have zero hard feelings. I don’t know if I can say that for them. They might have some hard feelings, but I feel like they're pretty professional. They're more about that paper, that money. So, I don't think there's any hard feelings. I mean, they did have to pay me for three months when I didn't work. That was on them. They fired me."

The Original Bro was in an ongoing storyline with Drew McIntyre on Monday Night RAW before his sudden release from WWE. It will be interesting to see what he does next on the independent circuit.

What are your thoughts on Matt Riddle? Sound off in the comment section below.

