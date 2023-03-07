Create

"Going to help each other take down The Bloodline" - Wrestling world erupts after top superstar is saved by Cody Rhodes on RAW

By Soumik Datta
Modified Mar 07, 2023 23:55 IST
Cody Rhodes came face-to-face with The Bloodline on RAW
Cody Rhodes came face-to-face with The Bloodline on RAW

The wrestling world erupted with reactions after Cody Rhodes saved Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's arch-rival, Sami Zayn.

This week on RAW, Zayn defeated Jimmy Uso with a roll-up pinfall in the show's main event. Post-match, he was embraced by the returning Jey Uso, who eventually betrayed the former Honorary Uce to reunite with his family.

Zayn was saved by Rhodes in the closing moments of RAW, as The American Nightmare confronted The Bloodline. Taking to Twitter, fans reacted to the same with numerous tweets.

Check out the fan reactions to Rhodes saving Zayn:

Sami Zayn found an allie with Cody Rhodes in his battle with Roman Reigns Bloodline #WWERaw https://t.co/0zIT22I8Eo
They made the right choice going with Cody Rhodes. They got the heat back on Jey so Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens can win the #WWE Tag Team Titles at #WrestleManiaA wrestling company actually telling long term stories and not hot shoting titles! #WWERaw https://t.co/nT2vMd5D5E
CODY RHODES COMES OUT TO HELP SAMI ZAYN AGAINST THE BLOODLINE!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #WWERaw @CodyRhodes https://t.co/nUS4UFBI4m
#SamiZayn he wins the match at the end of thematch #JeyUso gives a hug to Sami he kicks him the USO brothers attacks Sami #CodyRhodes comes to help Sami #WWERaw https://t.co/e4Hz3tdJJm
Thanks for saving Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes!👀🔥❤️ #WWERaw https://t.co/Pv26kktP50
Cody Rhodes is here to save Sami!! CHAOS TO END THE SHOW! #WWERAW https://t.co/jpiqj6UG1I
Cody Rhodes makes the save as The Bloodline beats down Sami Zayn #WWERaw twitter.com/wwe/status/163…
The Usos engage in a beatdown of Sami Zayn, and no surprise that Solo Sikoa is back. But Cody Rhodes interferes!! The show ends with Cody Rhodes standing off as Sami Zayn faced a major betrayl from Jey Uso!#WWERaw #WWE2K23 https://t.co/8iBeQfZQnY
#JeyUso betrays #samizayn and then helps the #Bloodline beat him down until #codyrhodes shows up.. this story is amazing! Sami, KO and Cody are going to help each other take down the bloodline .. https://t.co/fnOFkjZlWi
Cody Rhodes & Sami Zayn gonna need help with The Bloodline now since Jey Uso back on track. #WWERaw twitter.com/Spartaprime/st…

Vince Russo pointed out his issue with Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn's segment on RAW

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo discussed Cody Rhodes saving Sami Zayn.

Zayn, who has been trying to reunite with Kevin Owens to take down The Bloodline, was mauled by The Usos and Solo Sikoa during the closing segment on RAW. Russo said:

"Here's what it's gonna be. Sami Zayn is gonna make a few more saves, they still got three weeks, and Owens is still gonna walk away. Finally, they're going to be getting big-time heat on Sami Zayn. But hold on for a second because tonight, they were getting big-time heat on Sami and who made the save? Cody Rhodes. So if I'm Kevin Owens and three guys are killing Sami Zayn, I'm gonna be sitting in the back saying. 'Cody, go help him.' Like, that's what I'm talking about."

Zayn is currently on the back of an unsuccessful attempt to dethrone Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Despite his loss at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, the 38-year-old star is determined to bring down The Bloodline and bring an end to Reigns' era. With Rhodes and Owens' assistance, Zayn might be able to achieve his goals.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...