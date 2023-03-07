"Going to help each other take down The Bloodline" - Wrestling world erupts after top superstar is saved by Cody Rhodes on RAW

The wrestling world erupted with reactions after Cody Rhodes saved Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's arch-rival, Sami Zayn.

This week on RAW, Zayn defeated Jimmy Uso with a roll-up pinfall in the show's main event. Post-match, he was embraced by the returning Jey Uso, who eventually betrayed the former Honorary Uce to reunite with his family.

Zayn was saved by Rhodes in the closing moments of RAW, as The American Nightmare confronted The Bloodline. Taking to Twitter, fans reacted to the same with numerous tweets.

Check out the fan reactions to Rhodes saving Zayn:

Spartaprime @Spartaprime Sami Zayn found an allie with Cody Rhodes in his battle with Roman Reigns Bloodline #WWERaw Sami Zayn found an allie with Cody Rhodes in his battle with Roman Reigns Bloodline #WWERaw https://t.co/0zIT22I8Eo

Amin @MrFloomy



A wrestling company actually telling long term stories and not hot shoting titles!



They made the right choice going with Cody Rhodes. They got the heat back on Jey so Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens can win the #WWE Tag Team Titles at #WrestleMania A wrestling company actually telling long term stories and not hot shoting titles! #WWE Raw They made the right choice going with Cody Rhodes. They got the heat back on Jey so Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens can win the #WWE Tag Team Titles at #WrestleManiaA wrestling company actually telling long term stories and not hot shoting titles! #WWERaw https://t.co/nT2vMd5D5E

Tyler Soltis @soltis_tyler #WWERaw @CodyRhodes CODY RHODES COMES OUT TO HELP SAMI ZAYN AGAINST THE BLOODLINE!!! CODY RHODES COMES OUT TO HELP SAMI ZAYN AGAINST THE BLOODLINE!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #WWERaw @CodyRhodes https://t.co/nUS4UFBI4m

AURELy🇫🇷🤩 @AURELIEWWe #SamiZayn he wins the match at the end of thematch #JeyUso gives a hug to Sami he kicks him the USO brothers attacks Sami #CodyRhodes comes to help Sami #WWERaw #SamiZayn he wins the match at the end of thematch #JeyUso gives a hug to Sami he kicks him the USO brothers attacks Sami #CodyRhodes comes to help Sami #WWERaw https://t.co/e4Hz3tdJJm

CubsFan16 @Fan16Cubs Cody Rhodes is here to save Sami!! CHAOS TO END THE SHOW! #WWERAW Cody Rhodes is here to save Sami!! CHAOS TO END THE SHOW! #WWERAW https://t.co/jpiqj6UG1I

Bilnation @Bilaldinho10_ twitter.com/wwe/status/163… WWE @WWE



The battle lines have been drawn. The SHOCKING ending to #WWERaw we all feared!The battle lines have been drawn. The SHOCKING ending to #WWERaw we all feared!The battle lines have been drawn. https://t.co/4OWu6nmYMJ Cody Rhodes makes the save as The Bloodline beats down Sami Zayn #WWERaw Cody Rhodes makes the save as The Bloodline beats down Sami Zayn #WWERaw twitter.com/wwe/status/163…

Imran Ourtis @ImranOurtis

The show ends with Cody Rhodes standing off as Sami Zayn faced a major betrayl from Jey Uso!

#WWERaw #WWE2K23 The Usos engage in a beatdown of Sami Zayn, and no surprise that Solo Sikoa is back. But Cody Rhodes interferes!!The show ends with Cody Rhodes standing off as Sami Zayn faced a major betrayl from Jey Uso! The Usos engage in a beatdown of Sami Zayn, and no surprise that Solo Sikoa is back. But Cody Rhodes interferes!! The show ends with Cody Rhodes standing off as Sami Zayn faced a major betrayl from Jey Uso!#WWERaw #WWE2K23 https://t.co/8iBeQfZQnY

Michael Junior @MrMichaelBlack5 twitter.com/Spartaprime/st… Spartaprime @Spartaprime Sami Zayn found an allie with Cody Rhodes in his battle with Roman Reigns Bloodline #WWERaw Sami Zayn found an allie with Cody Rhodes in his battle with Roman Reigns Bloodline #WWERaw https://t.co/0zIT22I8Eo Cody Rhodes & Sami Zayn gonna need help with The Bloodline now since Jey Uso back on track. #WWERaw Cody Rhodes & Sami Zayn gonna need help with The Bloodline now since Jey Uso back on track. #WWERaw twitter.com/Spartaprime/st…

Vince Russo pointed out his issue with Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn's segment on RAW

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo discussed Cody Rhodes saving Sami Zayn.

Zayn, who has been trying to reunite with Kevin Owens to take down The Bloodline, was mauled by The Usos and Solo Sikoa during the closing segment on RAW. Russo said:

"Here's what it's gonna be. Sami Zayn is gonna make a few more saves, they still got three weeks, and Owens is still gonna walk away. Finally, they're going to be getting big-time heat on Sami Zayn. But hold on for a second because tonight, they were getting big-time heat on Sami and who made the save? Cody Rhodes. So if I'm Kevin Owens and three guys are killing Sami Zayn, I'm gonna be sitting in the back saying. 'Cody, go help him.' Like, that's what I'm talking about."

Zayn is currently on the back of an unsuccessful attempt to dethrone Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Despite his loss at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, the 38-year-old star is determined to bring down The Bloodline and bring an end to Reigns' era. With Rhodes and Owens' assistance, Zayn might be able to achieve his goals.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes