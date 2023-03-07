"Going to help each other take down The Bloodline" - Wrestling world erupts after top superstar is saved by Cody Rhodes on RAW

The wrestling world erupted with reactions after Cody Rhodes saved Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's arch-rival, Sami Zayn.
This week on RAW, Zayn defeated Jimmy Uso with a roll-up pinfall in the show's main event. Post-match, he was embraced by the returning Jey Uso, who eventually betrayed the former Honorary Uce to reunite with his family.
Zayn was saved by Rhodes in the closing moments of RAW, as The American Nightmare confronted The Bloodline. Taking to Twitter, fans reacted to the same with numerous tweets.
Vince Russo pointed out his issue with Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn's segment on RAW
Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo discussed Cody Rhodes saving Sami Zayn.
Zayn, who has been trying to reunite with Kevin Owens to take down The Bloodline, was mauled by The Usos and Solo Sikoa during the closing segment on RAW. Russo said:
"Here's what it's gonna be. Sami Zayn is gonna make a few more saves, they still got three weeks, and Owens is still gonna walk away. Finally, they're going to be getting big-time heat on Sami Zayn. But hold on for a second because tonight, they were getting big-time heat on Sami and who made the save? Cody Rhodes. So if I'm Kevin Owens and three guys are killing Sami Zayn, I'm gonna be sitting in the back saying. 'Cody, go help him.' Like, that's what I'm talking about."
Zayn is currently on the back of an unsuccessful attempt to dethrone Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.
Despite his loss at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, the 38-year-old star is determined to bring down The Bloodline and bring an end to Reigns' era. With Rhodes and Owens' assistance, Zayn might be able to achieve his goals.
